The Beauty Sailor; a premium skin care brand in India

The Beauty Sailor, Premium Skincare and Haircare Brand in India

New Delhi (India), February 3: The Beauty Sailor, an exclusive skincare brand in India, is preparing to establish its brand-new offline store this year, in April 2023. In order to celebrate each person’s individuality, they want to offer sustainable items that are specifically made to complement the beauty that already exists. They want to develop skin, body, and hair care products that appeal to the modern age through the use of cutting-edge technology and production techniques that have been scientifically validated. The company established its first corporate office in January 2021 in Mohali, Punjab. Empowering more than 100 people directly and indirectly, they aim to provide a healthy and cheerful platform to grow each and every participant in their journey.

To meet the demands of everyone, The Beauty Sailor has expanded its product line to include skin care, hair care, body care, face care, gift packs, combinations, and regime bundles. The company creates products with nature in mind and uses nature-derived ingredients as well as active ingredients to balance all basic and advanced requirements of today’s skin, body, and hair needs, which are also paraben-free and sustainable to make sure that they are as gentle on the skin as on nature.

The founders of The Beauty Sailor, Mr. Avtar Singh, and Ms. Raman Kaur, always quested for premium and luxury skin care products in India but found that they were often more expensive and ineffective at the same time. This prompted them to start their own company, which would bridge the gap between premium quality skincare and affordability, made with active and natural ingredients while keeping all skin and hair-related major concerns in mind according to the changing weather conditions’ effects in India.

Mr. Avtar Singh is the visionary behind The Beauty Sailor. He started his career with a leading bank and built his expertise in Business Development, Marketing, and Customer Relationship Management making an exemplary contribution to the firm. In 2012, he established the region’s first pioneering venture in the real estate market. His vision and direction for the company could orient it to aim for the pinnacle of success and be the mother company of Abbey Edge India Pvt Ltd, which is aiming for the same goal.

Ms. Raman Kaur is a dynamic leader and loving mentor of the Beauty Sailor team with 12 years of valuable corporate experience. Her confidence in the creative expression of her team allows each team member to unleash their full potential. She believes in ‘ideas over hierarchy’ and takes pride in the self-sufficiency of her team. Strongly backed by her team, Ms. Kaur aims to take the company to the pinnacle of success and redefine the accessibility of good-quality products from a small class to a wider market.

The core strengths of The Beauty Sailor are:

The quality of its products.

More than 55% of customers are repeat customers, a testament to the effectiveness of the company’s offerings.

All of its products are India and US FDA certified, dermatologically tested, and free from harmful chemicals such as parabens, silicon, and sulfates (DMDM, LLP, TEA, and DEA).

The company is committed to ethical manufacturing practices, and none of its products are tested on animals.

Beauty Sailor is also committed to making choices that are good for both consumers and the environment. The company’s “Mission 1 Crore Green Hands” initiative aims to plant 1 crore trees in order to improve air and soil quality, as well as groundwater levels. The company has also been recognised for its achievements in the industry and was awarded the “Industry Leader Award” from Ms. Sonali Bendre, recognising it as the “Emerging Premium Skin Care Brand in India 2022-23.

Despite its success, The Beauty Sailor has faced challenges on its journey to becoming an industry leader. In the early days, the company struggled to find the right marketing strategies to reach its target audience. However, the core team was able to rephrase the marketing strategy and come up with stronger, more effective approaches. As a result, The Beauty Sailor has now established a foothold in the market and is planning to expand further with online and offline stores.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thebeautysailor.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor