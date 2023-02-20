The Beauty Sailor: Founders and Directors on Board

Directors of The Beauty Sailor

New Delhi (India), February 20: The Beauty Sailor is a company dedicated to providing sustainable beauty, haircare and personal care products designed to enhance the natural beauty that lies within us all. Founded by Avtar Singh and Raman Kaur, the company’s mission is to bridge the gap between premium quality skincare and affordability, creating products that resonate with the modern generation and their unique needs. In a world where chemicals are pervasive, The Beauty Sailor prioritizes using nature-derived ingredients and active ingredients that are gentle on the skin and on nature. The product range includes skin care, hair care, body care, face care, gift packs, combos, and regime bundles, all designed to meet the changing weather conditions and effects in India.

The founders of The Beauty Sailor, Mr. Avtar Singh and Ms. Raman Kaur, always looked forward to premium and luxury skin care products in India. With this goal in mind, they have recently added a new member to their team, Mr. Ashish Arora, as the co-founder and CMO of The Beauty Sailor. With more than 17 years of experience in BFSI, customer relations, satisfaction, retention, and business generation, he has developed extensive expertise in offline and retail strategic planning, people management, project management, and financial management. He is a highly motivated and enthusiastic individual with a great passion for creating and managing successful brands and is known for his excellent communication and interpersonal skills. His proactive approach and his ability to think strategically and identify opportunities as an effective leader give him the ability to motivate, develop, and manage teams to achieve results. His commitment to excellence has helped him build a successful career and establish The Beauty Sailor as a leading brand in the skin and hair care industry. With his leadership, the brand has achieved a reputation for quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Speaking about the visionary behind The Beauty Sailor, Mr. Avtar Singh, the founder and CEO of The Beauty Sailor, brings a wealth of experience to the beauty industry with over 15 years of experience in the BFSI industry. He has developed a strong foundation in planning, business development, marketing, and customer relationship management, and his expertise in procurement and digital marketing has enabled him to develop effective online and offline strategies for leading companies across the globe. Mr. Avtar’s passion for building strong relationships with stakeholders and customers has been instrumental in creating value-added services that meet customer needs. He is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and understands that this is the key to driving lasting customer loyalty.

As the CEO of The Beauty Sailor, Mr. Avtar has leveraged his expertise to create a premium skin care and hair care brand that offers high-quality products. The company’s focus on natural and sustainable ingredients has resonated with consumers, and The Beauty Sailor has quickly become a trusted brand in the beauty industry. Under the leadership of Mr. Avtar Singh, The Beauty Sailor has achieved significant growth and success. Mr. Avtar’s vision and dedication to creating a premium beauty brand that delivers value to customers have set The Beauty Sailor apart from its competitors.

Ms. Raman Kaur, the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of The Beauty Sailor, with over 12 years of experience in leading corporate environments, is responsible for ensuring the operational excellence of the company. This includes providing strategic direction for the organization, overseeing daily operations, and developing and implementing operational plans. Additionally, she is responsible for establishing the organizational structure, formulating policies and procedures, and ensuring their effective execution. Ms. Kaur’s extensive business acumen and industry knowledge make her the ideal candidate to lead The Beauty Sailor. She is driven by a passion for her work, and her expertise in execution, planning, and team-building enables her to navigate the company’s growth while ensuring the company’s values and vision are maintained.

Together, this team brings a wealth of experience and expertise to The Beauty Sailor, places a strong emphasis on the customer experience, works hard to understand customer needs, and provides value-added services that drive customer loyalty. Beauty Sailor’s products are made with natural, high-quality ingredients that are gentle on the skin and hair.

In addition to its high-quality products, The Beauty Sailor also places a strong emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is committed to minimizing its environmental impact and uses eco-friendly packaging and production processes wherever possible. The company also works closely with local communities to promote education and empowerment and is committed to creating a positive impact in the world.

