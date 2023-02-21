First G20 Culture Working Group meeting from Feb 22

New Delhi, Feb 21 The first G20 Culture Working Group meeting will begin from Wednesday at Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER G. Kishan Reddy and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan among others will inaugurate an exhibition titled "Re(ad)dress: Return of Treasures" at the Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Centre (MCCC).

The meeting is scheduled to be organised from February 22-25.

On their arrival at the Khajuraho Airport, the delegates will be welcomed with folk performances Badhai and Rai.

The delegates will be provided traditional arts and cultural experiences and will participate in DIY activities like papier mache, block printing, henna art during the meeting.

On the first day of the meeting, Padma Shri Nek Ram known as the Millet Man has been invited to celebrate the International Year of Millets 2023.

On the following days of the meeting, cultural programmes will be organised including the Khajuraho Dance Festival Cultural performances.

The delegates will also visit the Western Group of Temples, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. They will also be taken to Panna Tiger Reserve. More than 125 delegates will attend the meeting.

During the meet, four working group sessions are planned at Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Centre, in which G20 member states, international organisations along with officials from the Ministry of Culture will participate.

The inaugural session will be addressed by Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar and Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi. Secretary, Culture Govind Mohan will chair the session. In the session, remarks by Troika (India, Indonesia and Brazil) will also be presented.

Briefing the media near Khajuraho, Joint Secretary Lily Pandeya said four Culture Working Group meetings at Khajuraho, Hampi, Bhubaneswar, Varanasi are being organised under India's G20 presidency.

The theme of G20 this year is Vasudev Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future.

