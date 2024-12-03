The Benefits of Adding a VSC to Your Car Purchase

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 3: Are you a US resident looking forward to buying a new car anytime soon? Do you want to make sure that its repairs and maintenance do not cost you a lot? If you want that extra level of financial assurance, opt for a vehicle service contract or VSC during the purchase. It will be the difference maker when your vehicle is confronted with any issues in the future. A service contract can be your safety net when a warranty expires.

So, what are the perks of going for a convenient service agreement? Why do a lot of US car owners prefer to have it?

Before delving into it, take a brief look at what a service contract really is below.

VSC in a Nutshell

- A service contract is a protection scheme to help reduce vehicle repair costs.

- It has to be purchased separately, unlike the warranty that comes bundled with the vehicle.

- A contract generally covers component malfunctions and mechanical breakdowns.

- It comes in handy when the warranty period or mileage limit has been exhausted.

- A service contract is not at all an extended warranty, but something to avail from a third party.

- VSCs cover engine components, electricals, transmission, steering and axle, heating, and AC systems.

The Key Advantages of VSC for US Vehicle Owners

1. Expensive repairs become less expensive - Car repair costs have gone up considerably in the last few decades. This is due to rising demand for components, more complex builds, and availability issues. More sophisticated moving parts are also more expensive to fix. Considering these circumstances, it makes perfect sense to opt for a vehicle service plan with comprehensive coverage. If you are protected by such a contract and face a sudden issue, the financial stress of getting repair work done won't be that severe.

2. Flexibility to choose different coverage schemes - Budget-friendly and basic VSC coverage plans can help with issues with transmission, suspension, turbochargers, transfer cases, engines, and axles. If you go for a mid-range plan, you can get protection for everything a basic plan offers, and more. For instance, the coverage may additionally extend to your air conditioning, steering, and brakes. Those who go for more all-inclusive contracts can also get protection for their car's interior, body, exhaust, and consumables. It all depends on what your needs are and what you can afford.

3. Assurance of certified repair shops -Most service contract agreements from reputed providers involve processing repairs through well-known service providers. This is because their entire credibility and reputation depend on satisfying vehicle owners. If you get a genuine service plan, your vehicle's repairs will be handled by certified shops. As a result, the chances of substandard remedial work are quite low. Even the most complex repair requirements can be handled efficiently by skilled and experienced mechanics and technicians. Certified repair services also work with genuine parts that are compatible and meet manufacturer specifications.

4. No warranty, no problem -Many vehicle owners can't look past the warranty provided by the manufacturer in case problems arise. This is mostly because they might be oblivious to the existence of service contracts. Usually, a warranty covers vehicle owners for a set number of years or miles covered. When any of these criteria is met, the protection goes out of the window instantly. This is where a service contract comes in, alleviating the concerns of millions of car owners. It goes beyond the original warranty and offers comprehensive protection for many years. If you opt for a VSC, your vehicle can keep running smoothly for the foreseeable future. As it ages, your systematic payments will cover most of the expenses related to fresh issues.

5. Flexible payment schemes -Many reputable service contract providers offer vehicle owners the option of paying in installments. You can choose to pay an amount every month for one, two, or three years. Some companies are also offering interest-free financing to further reduce the financial burden on individuals. All these options are to make things easier for the average person who just wants to own and use a car, minus the hassle. The best thing you can do is to inquire among different providers or compare online. It will help you determine the right kind of service contract for your coverage needs.

6. Get fast help on the road -One of the worst things you can experience is facing an electrical or mechanical glitch when on the road. Finding out that your car warranty has expired or doesn't cover an issue can further add to your woes. Having a third-party service agreement can give you ample protection in such circumstances. Many reputed contract providers in the US help their customers with instantaneous roadside assistance. This includes battery jump-starts, towing, changing flat tires, and more. Some of them also provide reimbursements for rental cars that owners avail during repairs. Additionally, other expenses like lodging and food may also be covered if a car breaks down during travel.

7. Freedom from stress -A handy service contract is one of the most important things for any vehicle owner. It can help them achieve ultimate peace of mind and protect them from the stress of handling expensive car repairs. Your car may not give you too many warning signs before it breaks down. Even a small component malfunctioning can bring your vehicle to an abrupt halt. If you invest in a contract, you can save considerably on out-of-pocket payments when something goes wrong. It can bolster your confidence and help you feel relaxed no matter where you are. You know someone has your back if your vehicle hits a snag and needs new parts.

Are you looking forward to getting a VSC for your car yet? Take a look at the points given above to know how it will benefit you. Spend some time going over the options on the market to find the right service contract for your needs. It can make your life so much easier

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor