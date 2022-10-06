The Big Eyes Coin presale is booming! Can it surpass Avalanche and Decentraland when it launches?

Avalanche (AVAX) entered the crypto market in 2021 in hopes of solving the blockchain trilemma, scalability, security, and decentralisation. It has seen a successful career in the market thus far, catapulting itself into the top twenty cryptocurrencies.

Decentraland was a pioneer in the Play-to-Earn (P2E) space, allowing its users to test the limits of their imagination in the Metaverse. So, can the new meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), surpass these two crypto giants with its innovative platform and dazzling presale? Let's find out!

USD 3.3 Million Raised For Big Eyes Coin!

Big Eyes Coin is currently in the third stage of its presale. The presale allows the Big Eyes Coin community to pick the token up for a low price, as it could potentially explode when it launches. At the time of writing, Big Eyes Coin has raised USD 3.3 million, making it one of the most talked about projects within the crypto community.

The reason behind Big Eyes Coin's success is its elaborate ecosystem that helps shift wealth into the DeFi ecosystem. Big Eyes Coin aims to host an NFT collection in the top ten projects, which if achieved could massively boost the portfolios of Big Eyes Coin NFT holders.

As you may know, cats like fish. That is why Big Eyes Coin is holding a visible charity wallet with 5 per cent of its tokens inside. The platform will use the wallet to make regular donations to ocean conservation charities, with a proportion of NFT fees funding the charity wallet after the initial 5 per cent of tokens run out.

Has Avalanche Solved The Blockchain Trilemma?

As mentioned above, the blockchain trilemma consists of security, decentralisation, and scalability. Avalanche is a decentralised blockchain that utilises a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus to tackle scalability issues in the blockchain industry.

Its success in the crypto market thus far suggests that Avalanche has succeeded in its quest to tackle the blockchain trilemma. With a market capitalisation of USD 5.1 billion at the time of writing, Avalanche has the sixteenth largest market capitalisation in the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Due to its PoS consensus, Avalanche is extremely energy efficient. Proof-of-Work (PoW) platforms use excessive amounts of energy to run. However, Avalanche is CPU-Optimal, allowing it to remain environmentally friendly while running at its peak performance.

Create Your Journey With Decentraland

Decentraland users can explore land and estates owned by other Decentraland users, taking in the incredible scenery as they navigate through the world how they want to. Additionally, you can customise your avatar on the NFT marketplace on the Decentraland platform.

Decentraland hosts an array of items on its NFT marketplace, with USD 244 million being traded on the marketplace thus far! There have been only 174,000 sales on the marketplace at the time of writing, showcasing just how much some of the items sell for.

Developers refusing to listen to their users is a problem in the gaming industry. That is why Decentraland has built a DAO where its users can vote on proposals concerning the future of the platform to make sure their voices are heard!

To SummariseAvalanche and Decentraland have targeted different niches that have been responsible for their success in the crypto market. Their dynamic platforms combined with their attention to detail have helped them build loyal communities that will support them even in the face of adversity.

However, Big Eyes Coin has developed an ecosystem that could help it surpass the likes of Avalanche and Decentraland. The platform has seen a dazzling presale thus far, making it a talking point among crypto enthusiasts. Watch out for Big Eyes Coin in the future as it shifts wealth into the DeFi ecosystem.

