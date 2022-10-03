The Capital City to Witness Bespoke Couture exhibition, FAIRYTALESS BRIDE, Curated by Nikita Arya

Participating brands at Fairytaless Bride with the Founder Nikita Arya

October 3: This Festive season, FAIRYTALESS BRIDE makes its presence in the capital city with an incredible showcase of luxurious bridal jewellery, bespoke couture and classic trousseau essentials. Under the leadership of Nikita Arya, the luxe edit has been specially curated for the brides and their families for the coming festive-wedding season. The exhibition will be held on the 8th and 9th of October 2022 at Hyatt Regency, Bhikajicama place.

Some of the participating designers and brands for the coming season are – House of Risa (RCKC); Talking Threads; Ayush Kejriwal; Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Tirupati Jewels by Varun Mittal; Unicity Jewels; Shriram Jewels; Zewar; Asma Gulzar; Opulent (Jaipuri); Masakali by Shradha & Malvika & many more.

Nikita Arya, the founder of FAIRY TALESS BRIDE, said, “A synonym for the unmatched curated offerings —be it wedding couture, high jewellery or Haute accessories all under one roof. The show will be about fine jewellery, couture and all things luxury for all kinds of special occasions. It’s a one-stop solution to buying luxury for your wedding.”

With over eight years of forefront experience in the global industry, the company has held 50+ Successful exhibitions in prestigious venues of Delhi, Dubai & Lucknow. One of the most awaited fashion extravaganzas has, over the years, given renowned Designers & Luxury brands, Women & Young Entrepreneurs the biggest platform to showcase their collection.

