THE CCRAFT TREE – They create tree of Joy and Gifts with feelings of love and affection for your loved ones

They at “The CCraft Tree” are committed to their client’s requirements and meet up to their dreams and expectations so that their thought becomes reality.

No occasion is complete without giving gifts to our loved ones. The CCraft Tree is one such place where you can especially find mindfully crafted customized gifts for your friends and family. They unwrap happiness and joy by creating memories and preserving age-old culture of gifting on special occasions and festivals. Their specially curated gifts foster the atmosphere of togetherness and celebrations among Families, Friends and Business Associates.

The CCraft Tree is a leading Manufacturer and Supplier of customized designer gift boxes, baskets, platters and return favors for all occasions including Wedding invitations, Baby announcements, Birthday return gifts, wedding giveaways, Trousseau packing and Room hampers made up of MDF, Leatherite, Metal and various other handicrafts in India. It is a one stop shop to suit all your gifts related needs.

The CCraft tree totally a women oriented organization (2017) promoted by two housewives Nidhi and Sanchita married in Agra. Originally, both of them come from the culturally enriched cities of Kanpur and Varanasi. Since their early days, they grew up seeing beautiful handicrafts in their cities. Their passion for creativity in the form of especially handcrafted customized gift boxes and baskets and adding personal touches to giveaways led to this beautiful journey of building doubly creative “The CCraft Tree”.

They are also committed to society by meaningfully generating opportunities for ARTISANS and promoting handicrafts from Agra District and all over the country to bring economic and social prosperity for the local artisans in our country in India.

The Ccraft Tree support initiatives like Make In India, Vocal For Local.

The CCraft Tree offers a full range of customized gifting and packaging solution that meets all types of personality and style. The team works day and night to provide high quality handcrafted gift boxes using zari, zardozi, brocade, rawsilk variety of jute, cotton fabric, a wide range of papers, vibrant colors of leatherite on their gift boxes, baskets, trays ,Platters to make them stand out and look beautiful upon gifting. They are highly creative and strives to use their creativity in making different gift items every time. They use variety of materials made up of inlay art products from Amethi, Zari Zardozi, Chikankari from Bareily, Agra, Lucknow, Wood Crafts from Saharanpur, Basti, Bijnor, Metal products from Moradabad, Sant Kabir Nagar, Etah and many more from other parts of Uttar Pradesh and all other states across the country.

Bringing the culture of our country, promotion of artisans and women empowerment is the utmost aim of The Ccraft Tree. Today the company offers high quality and a wide range of handmade gift boxes. It is now established as a brand known for creating unique gift boxes and baskets.

One can order their products online, at market places, exhibitions, WhatsApp and can as well visit studio. The customers can have the best shopping experience while selecting gift boxes and other items from their wide range of products. Their gifting and packaging experts have a wide network and in depth understanding of their customers’ requirements. They can therefore, always advise their clients on the right gifting solution that fully fits to their occasions. They at their company meet the quality products as well as the “Time line” and thus in turn upscale the gift or the packaging experience to their clients’ personality. They have plenty of new ideas and use them by creating gifts for their customers. They understand the need of their customers and live up to their expectations every time.

They have achieved a significant space and place in cities like Gwalior, Gorakhpur, Firozabad, Mathura, Aligarh and especially in Agra in this industry of gifting and packaging solutions.

Their thoughtfulness and hard work towards their work make them unique which brings their customers back to them always. Continuously increasing orders and appreciation of work by people, drives their passion and motivates them to work tirelessly…

