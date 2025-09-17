The Cinnamon Kitchen Unveils Bold New Identity to Redefine Healthy Snacking in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 17: The Cinnamon Kitchen today unveiled a bold new rebrand, signalling its transformation from a niche bakery into India's leader in better-for-you snacking. Bright pops of maroon, beige, and orange, festive boxes, and bold graphics bring a joyful look to a brand that's as much about taste as it is about trust.

From a small home kitchen to India's largest dedicated gluten-free and PCOS-friendly facility, The Cinnamon Kitchen's story has always been shaped by community feedback. First introduced to a national audience on Shark Tank India, the brand has since grown rapidly with a 40% customer retention rate and strong year-on-year growth.

This rebrand is the next chapter a colourful, functional, and inclusive identity shaped by customer feedback and evolving lifestyles. Customers can now access lab reports, complete ingredient lists, and nutritional details for every product making trust as visible as the packaging itself.

"This rebrand isn't just about new colours or new boxes it's about creating an experience that truly reflects who we are," said Priyasha, Founder of The Cinnamon Kitchen. "With transparent lab reports on our website, functional packaging, and India's largest gluten-free and PCOS-friendly facility, we want to set a new standard for mindful snacking. From vegan to diabetic to PCOS-friendly, everyone deserves to feel like they belong at our table." Priyasha (Founder, The Cinnamon Kitchen)

While the visual identity has transformed, The Cinnamon Kitchen's core mission remains unchanged healthy, delicious recipes that cater to all dietary preferences, including vegan, gluten-free, diabetic-friendly, and PCOS-friendly options. The company plans to expand across more categories while building a community around mindful snacking that makes healthy eating the norm across India.

About The Cinnamon Kitchen

The Cinnamon Kitchen is India's leading better-for-you snacking brand, making healthy eating joyful, inclusive, and accessible. Operating from the country's largest dedicated gluten-free and PCOS-friendly facility, the brand creates snacks that are vegan, gluten-free, diabetic-friendly, and PCOS-friendly without compromising on taste. Built on the pillars of transparency, inclusivity, and fun, The Cinnamon Kitchen is pioneering a new standard for mindful snacking in India.

