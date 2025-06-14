The Clarks Hotels & Resorts Unveils Gir Aatithya Clarks Inn in the Heart of Sasan Gir, Gujarat

VMPL

Sasan Gir (Gujarat) [India], June 14: The Clarks Hotels & Resorts proudly announces the launch of Gir Aatithya Clarks Inn, a nature-inspired upscale property located in the wilderness-rich region of Sasan Gir. Set across a sprawling 16-acre estate and just 25 km from the revered Somnath Temple, this tranquil getaway is tailored for wildlife lovers, spiritual travellers, and families seeking experiential stays.

The resort features spacious rooms split across Deluxe and Premium categories, each designed with comfort in mind and offering private balconies that overlook lush orchards. Guests can enjoy a host of premium amenities including a swimming pool, gym, kids' play zone, and the hotel's signature offering-floating breakfast at the pool.

Mr. Rahul Deb Banerjee, COO of The Clarks Hotels & Resorts, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Expanding our presence to unique destinations like Sasan - Gir aligns perfectly with our corporate strategy of providing personalized experiences to our guests. Gir Aatithya Clarks Inn is crafted to reflect the beauty and tranquility of its surroundings. As domestic tourism continues to grow and travellers seek immersive getaways, we are confident that this property will offer unforgettable moments rooted in nature, culture, and heartfelt hospitality."

Dining at Gir Aatithya Clarks Inn is a celebration of flavour. The in-house restaurant, The Bridge, is a vegetarian haven serving multi-cuisine fare with an emphasis on local delicacies. For events and celebrations, the property boasts a massive 32,000 sq. ft. lawn and a 8,000 sq. ft. banquet hall, ideal for weddings, retreats, and corporate offsites.

"Our vision is to create immersive stays that connect travellers with the region's natural and cultural richness, from mango plucking in our private orchard to exploring Gir's iconic safaris, we're offering guests more than just a stay - it's a journey into the soul of Gujarat." Ownership, Gir Aatithya Clarks Inn.

With its prime location near Gir Jungle Safari, Devaliya Safari Park, and pilgrimage circuits, the hotel is perfect for families, honeymooners, wildlife photographers, and NRIs reconnecting with their roots.

Whether you're exploring the wild, soaking in serenity, or celebrating life's milestones, Gir Aatithya Clarks Inn offers a refreshing blend of comfort, nature, and hospitality true to The Clarks tradition.

About The Clarks Hotels & Resorts

The Clarks Hotels & Resorts is a leading hospitality brand in India with a legacy of impeccable service, comfortable accommodations, and exceptional guest experiences, spanning a diverse portfolio of over 133+ properties across 12 sub-brands in India and Sri Lanka. Committed to sustainability and responsible tourism, The Clarks Hotels & Resorts strives to provide memorable experiences while preserving the cultural and natural heritage of its locations. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, The Clarks Hotels & Resorts continues to expand its horizons and realize its vision to be present in every continent and be the feeling of vacation to all. For more information, please visit www.theclarkshotels.com, or stay connected on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

