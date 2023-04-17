The CURATORS DEN: "Luxury is each detail" - Hubert De Givency

New Delhi [India], April 17 (/Hunk Golden and Media): We aim to curate & handpick fresh, unique, and luxurious experiences for a discerning audience who appreciate a fine lifestyle and conscious choices.

Through targeted exhibitions, pop-ups, or workshops - The Curators Den will curate and create a theme-based selection for targeted groups of audiences. We cut through the clutter & provide a bespoke shopping experience.

THE CURATORS

MANJARI AGARWAL

Manjari Agarwal, is a mompreneur, mother to 2 kids, and a jeweler from GIA by education. She has designed and hosted many exhibitions for her own jewelry line in the past, always having a great eye for detail and a love for planning & executing events, she found her calling in sharing the passion behind forming a company whose purpose is to curate and create luxury experiences.

PARIDHI JAIN

Paridhi Jain is a mompreneur who has 2 kids, a Delhite by birth, but a now true-blood Mumbaite. She has done her Masters in International Business, from Four School of Management.

She worked with a few NGOs. Her passion for orgzing and planning and her extensive travel made her want to create unique experiences in her own city as well.

