The dawn of a new world with Property Gully

Real estate consulting giant Alif Realty has decided to transition into Property Gully, a new and upgraded venture. The new venture will go under the category of a prop-fin tech company that offers services and advice on local and global properties along with the necessary financial assistance to invest in Real Estate. With a vital presence in Dubai and India at locations like Noida and Kolkata, the venture looks forward to serving the global customer community widely by sharing the crucial wisdom regarding property and investment through the upcoming presence at Gurgaon and Delhi. At Property Gully, the professionals with certified expertise in the property market and investment will assist the customer throughout the investment process. They will also work at the dispense of the customer to negotiate deals on their behalf. Established in 2017 and afterwards developing into one of the largest property emporiums, this initiative to transition into a new venture intends to revive a new era in the future growth of the firm in the Real Estate market.

The transition aims to step ahead in the property market with the newfound ethos to discover, interact, and transact with and for the customers. The discovery aspect of the business focuses on services that enable the customers to find all the relevant information regarding property projects globally. The business intends to bring the customers authentic and trustworthy information on upcoming and presently running projects in which the customers can invest if interested. The Property Gully considers both off-plan projects and ongoing projects. Along with all the relevant information about the projects like location, connectivity, expected price and infrastructure development, one will find the unbiased due diligence of the developers that will help them find their dream investment.The interaction aspect of the new venture embodies all the assistance that the business intends to provide the customers in terms of financial advice, assistance in negotiation, etc. Being an expert group in proper investment and market, the RERA-certified professionals at Property Gully ensure that the right negotiations are being carried out and the right paperwork is being considered. The professional assistance is extended till the deal is finalized, the investment is approved, and the asset is prepared to reach the customer.

The transaction aspect is the most crucial phase of the deal as this is the stage in which the property purchase and transaction occur. This transact stage undergoes a total transformation along with Alif Realty’s transition into Property Gully. The property Gully intends to bring novel changes and upgrades to this phase by introducing and involving advanced technology for a much more transparent and reliable transaction. What could be a cumbersome process is lightened by the Property Gully into an easy one, just like scanning a QR code. The professional assistance from Property gully lasts until the very last stage of the transaction is finished and the customer provides satisfactory feedback.The commencement of Property Gully aims to strive through the challenges posed by a fresh start to evolve into a new era of creativity to raise new standards in the property market.

