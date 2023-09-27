The Designer’s Class and International Institute of Gemology Launch Online Gems Jewellery and Diamond Design Courses

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: The Designer’s Class, India's pioneering online design education platform is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with the International Institute of Gemology (IIG), a distinguished institution renowned for excellence in gems & Jewellery education. Together, they are set to introduce a series of comprehensive and accessible online gems, diamond, and jewellery design courses that will reshape the landscape of the industry.

This landmark partnership represents a commitment to democratizing jewellery design education, making it available to enthusiasts, aspiring designers, and professionals alike. The courses offered through this collaboration promise to provide students with the skills, knowledge, and expertise required to thrive in the dynamic field of jewellery design.

The first set of certified courses covers essential facets of jewellery design and diamond grading, including "Jewellery Design by Hand", "Retail Merchandising for Jewellery" and "Diamond Graduate Program". Commencing on October 16, these 90-day courses will blend live interactive classes with pre-recorded video content, downloadable workbooks, and assessments. The students will also receive certification upon completion of the courses.

According to Rahul Desai, CEO and Managing Director of IIG, "Whether you are a budding designer or a seasoned professional, “The Designer's Class” and the IIG Team provide valuable insights for all. In today's digital age, accessible and flexible learning is paramount. This platform allows you to embark on your design journey from anywhere in the world, at your own pace, with the support of a vibrant online community".

Adeesh Nahar, Co-founder of The Designer’s Class, added, "Through this strategic alliance, we aim to break down the barriers to quality design education. Our meticulously designed curriculum will enable learners to acquire extensive knowledge and develop a global perspective on jewellery design".

These courses are attractively priced, starting at INR 30,000, making them accessible to a broad spectrum of learners. Prospective students are encouraged to secure their slots by pre-booking on The Designer’s Class website which starts from 1st October, 2023. This timely initiative by The Designer’s Class and IIG aspires to instil greater structure and professionalism within the jewellery design field through skill development and education.

The Designer's Class is an online platform dedicated to providing premium design education across various disciplines. With a wide range of expert-curated courses in fashion, jewellery, interior design, photography, and beauty/makeup, The Designer's Class aims to democratize design education. The platform offers certification upon completion, internship opportunities, live classes with industry experts, and personalized support to enhance the learning experience.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thedesignersclass.com/

The International Institute of Gemology (IIG) proudly marks 58 years of excellence in the field of Gems and Jewelry education. Established in 1965 by visionary Mr. Kantilal B. Desai and carried forward by his dedicated son, Mr. Rahul Desai, IIG stands as a global beacon of knowledge, innovation, and progress.

Having trained over 100,000 professionals worldwide, IIG has not only produced exceptional talents but has also left an indelible mark on national and international jewellery markets. IIG's commitment to world-class education and groundbreaking research, coupled with a culture of intellectual curiosity, sets it apart.

IIG's legacy is defined by numerous milestones, unwavering academic rigor, and a spirit of intellectual vitality. The institute's esteemed faculty, diverse student body, and accomplished alumni continually push the boundaries of knowledge and innovation, contributing significantly to academia, research, and society.

IIG's global significance is underscored by its international collaborations with institutions such as the De Beers Institute of Diamonds, Gem-A, and Gemewizard. Adapting to contemporary challenges, IIG remains a source of inspiration, education, and innovation in the world of Gems and Jewellery education.

For more information, please visit: https://iigindia.com/

