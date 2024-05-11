The Enigmatic World of ‘Story of X and Y’: A Glimpse into Harshad Acharya’s Imagination

New Delhi [India], May 11: Introducing Harshad Acharya, acclaimed recipient of the prestigious ‘Golden Book Award-2024’ and author of the bestselling masterpiece, ‘New Age Software Project Management’. Now, Harshad delights readers with his latest creation, ‘Story of X and Y’, a captivating romantic saga chronicling the love affair of Kshitij and Yamira. Dive into this enchanting tale, available in both paperback and eBook formats via leading online retailers like AMAZON (https://amzn.in/d/cbJ8zNo).

With a rich background in engineering and management, Harshad’s expertise shines through, earning him the esteemed ‘Global Pride Award-2024 as the ‘Male Icon of the Year-IT’.

Harshad is a multilingual wordsmith as well as a poet. He is a multi-genre writer in Marathi and English. Beyond his literary prowess, Harshad embodies versatility, excelling as an avid hiker, trekker, and runner.

Let's delve into the author’s insights.

Q.1) Congratulations on your second book. The first and most obvious question is what inspired the shift from a techno-managerial subject to romantic fiction?

Ans- I am a storyteller. So many ideas and topics invite me. I want myself to be seen as a versatile, multi-genre writer. So I do not restrict myself to a particular genre or style. After my first foray into a techno-managerial book, I am offering a glimpse into the more intimate realms of human emotion and connection. The shift was inspired by a desire to explore new creative avenues and delve into the depths of storytelling, showcasing the multifaceted nature of my writing prowess.

Q.2) Can you share what inspired you to write “Story of X and Y”? What was the initial spark behind this enchanting love saga? Is it a true story? Or a fiction?

Ans- The inspiration behind “Story of X and Y” stemmed from my fascination with the intricacies of human relationships and the power of love to transcend barriers. The initial spark was a desire to craft a narrative that delves deep into the complexities of the heart, weaving a tale that resonates with readers on an emotional level. I picked up the germ from real life and the creative juices started flowing.

Q.3) The identities of X and Y seem to add an intriguing layer to the story. Without giving away any spoilers, can you provide some insights into why you chose to keep their identities enigmatic and how it adds to the reader’s experience?

Ans- The enigmatic identities of X and Y serve to add layers of mystery and intrigue to the narrative, inviting readers to unravel the deeper meanings behind their personas. I have used them as metaphors. By keeping their identities veiled, I aimed to create a sense of anticipation and curiosity, allowing readers to form their own interpretations and connections.

Q.4) The characters Kshitij and Yamira seem to have a profound impact on readers. Could you tell us more about how you developed their personalities and relationship dynamics throughout the book?

Ans- Through this story, I aimed to explore timeless themes of love, resilience, and the power of fate. The narrative delves into the complexities of relationships, highlighting the beauty and challenges of navigating the human heart. Ultimately, I hope readers find solace and inspiration in the universal truths woven into the fabric of this enchanting tale.

Q.5) “Story of X and Y” has been described as a tale that resonates deeply with readers, evoking a range of emotions. Why do you feel that the readers can easily relate to the characters? Could you elaborate?

Ans- Yes. I am 100% sure about it. The readers will not only relate with the characters but also get into the shoes of different characters from the word go. All the characters in this novel are next-door persons. The thoughts, feelings, and emotions are universal. So even if the story evolves in Indian metro-cities and the west coast of the USA, the story touches the hearts of any human being on the planet.

For more insights into his world, explore https://www.harshadacharya.com

