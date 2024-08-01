The esteemed Tolly Cine Samman 2024, Season 2, held in Kolkata

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 1: The grand Tolly Cine Samman 2024, Season 2, took place at the luxurious Vivanta hotel, marking a night of glamour and celebration in the film industry. Presented by Talentish in association with Indian Oil Corporation, this prestigious Red Carpet Award Show recognized outstanding achievements across various categories, creating an unforgettable evening for all attendees.

The event was graced by a constellation of celebrities and influential bloggers, adding a touch of glitz and prestige. The presence of Sudip Kumar Kundu, Founder & CEO of Talentish, and Director Suma Dey, who presented awards to notable celebrities, highlighted the collaboration between Talentish and the entertainment industry.

Movie Awards:

1. Best Actor in a Leading Role, Male: Prosenjit Chatterjee (Dawshom Awbotaar)

2. Best Actor for Offbeat Film: Rituparna Sengupta (Akorik)

3. Best Golden Jubilee Jodi: Prosenjit Chatterjee & Rituparna Sengupta (Ajoygo)

4. Best Director of Detective Thriller Movie: Arindam Sil (Jongole Mitin Mashi)

5. Best Director: Srijit Mukherji (Dawshom Awbotaar)

6. Best Actor in Supporting Role, Critics, Male: Ambarish Bhattacharya (Ardhangini)

7. Best Actor in a Leading Role, Female: Churni Ganguly (Ardhangini)

8. Best Playback Singer, Female: Iman Chakraborty (Ardhangini)

9. Best Playback Singer, Male: Anupam Roy (Dawshom Awbotaar)

10. Best Debut Director: Manasi Sinha (Eta Amader Golpo)

11. Best Actor in Supporting Role, Critics, Female: Devlina Kumar (Raktabeej)\

12. Best Film: Dawshom Awbotaar - SVF

OTT Awards:

1. Best Director in Critics, Series: Sourav Chakraborty (Rajneeti)

2. Best Actor in a Leading Role, Series, Male: Saurav Das (Antarmahal)

3. Best Actor in a Leading Role, Series, Male Jury: Kaushik Ganguly (Rajneeti)

4. Best Actor in a Leading Role, Series, Female: Priyanka Sarkar (Lajja)

5. Best Actor in a Negative Role, Series, Female: Debolina Dutta (Khyapa)

6. Best Actor in a Negative Role, Series, Male: Jammy Banerjee (Khyapa)

7. Best Comedy Actor, Series, Male: Anirban Chakrabarty (Eken Babu)

Blogger Awards:

1. Famous Blogger, Male 2024: Sayak

2. Famous Blogger, Female 2024: Prarona Bhattacharjee

3. Famous Blogger Couple Award 2024: Rahul Kumar & Pinki Karan

Miscellaneous Awards:

1. Best Music Album 2024: Monami Ghosh (Ailo Uma Barite)

2. Best Young Fashion Designer: Debjit Paul

3. Celebrity Fashion Designer, Male: Roy Abhisek

4. Celebrity Fashion Designer, Female: Jyotee Khaitan

5. Best Slimming Beauty and Laser Clinic: Shwagata A Mukherjee (Mou's Sleek & Chic Studio)

6. Influential Model of the Year 2024: Sana Chakraborty

7. Best in Women Empowerment 2024: Payel Mukherjee

8. Best In Fitness 2024: Indrakshi Dey

9. Best Water Purifier Company in East: Agnicom

10. Best Cuisine Award 2024: Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor

11. Best Photography Award: Aabeer Gangopadhyay

12. Best Boutique Award: Irin-Sonu's Collection

TV Serial Awards:

1. Best Director: Anupam Hari (Anurager Chhowa)

2. Best Actor in a Leading Role, Male: Dibyojyoti Dutta (Anurager Chhowa)

3. Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Male: Kaushal Chakraborty (Saathi)

4. Best Writer: Jyoti Hazra (Horogouri Pice Hotel)

5. Best Actor in a Leading Role, Female: Manali Dey (Kar Kachhe Koi Moner Kotha)

The Tolly Cine Samman 2024 continues to be a significant platform recognizing and celebrating talent in the film industry, setting new benchmarks for excellence and glamour.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our partners for their invaluable support.

* Co-Association Partner: Indian Art Projects Pvt. Ltd.

* Telecast Partner: SITI Networks

* Powered By: SM Architectural Solutions, Saharai Group of Companies, Coastal Queen Luxury Resort Pvt. Ltd.

* Co-Powered By: WBSIDC (West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation), German Apex

* Radio Partner: 91.9 Friends FM

* PR Partner: T2 Media & PR

* Print Partner: The Statesman

* Outdoor Partner: Karukrit

* Digital PR Partner: Teamology

* Knowledge Partner: Sports & Screen, Bombay Beach and Resort, Agnicom, Mou's Sleek and Chic Studio

* Food Partner: Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor