The Evolution of Kkings Events: A Journey That Reshaped the Indian Wedding Industry

Over the last 11 years, Kkings Events has carved a distinctive space in India's luxury wedding landscape; not through grandeur alone but through discipline, empathy, and a deep understanding of what families truly value.

The company's story began in 2014, when husband and wife Monil and Karishma Shah decided to build their own legacy. Their entry into weddings was unplanned. The couple originally planned to build a platform for creative professionals through trade shows. But while planning their own wedding, a close friend asked them to plan theirs, a turning point that led to the birth of Kkings Events.

“When we started, two gaps were clear: empathy and structure,” says Monil Shah, Founder, Kkings Events. “The industry had talent, but lacked systems. Families needed planners who understood their emotions, not just their timelines.”

As modern Indian weddings evolved, so did Kkings Events. Clients became globally exposed, design-aware, and increasingly conscious about sustainability. In response, the company expanded its capabilities and built a multi-vertical ecosystem that brings décor, hospitality, artist management, logistics, and travel together under one cohesive brand. This integrated model has influenced wedding planning systems in India and helped Kkings move from being planners to experience curators.

Along the way, the company also helped shape new industry trends. Kkings was among the early pioneers of large-scale luxury home weddings, transforming private estates into fully functional venues. Their systems-driven approach and client-first philosophy have since become reference points in conversations around modern Indian wedding management.

One celebration that brought all these elements together was the Birla wedding in Mumbai, hosted at the family's heritage home in Malabar Hill. Heavy rains, VIP protocols, and complex logistics created a demanding backdrop, yet the event unfolded seamlessly. The wedding reflected Kkings' hallmark: precision under pressure, empathy in execution, and elegance in emotion.

Today, the company is known for its signature aesthetic, refined, timeless, and rooted in emotion. Their design philosophy centres on enhancing rather than overpowering a space, whether it is a palace in Rajasthan or an intimate home wedding in Mumbai. Each celebration begins with a family's story and ends with an experience that feels personal, thoughtful, and lasting.

“Over 11 years, Kkings Events has built more than weddings; it has shaped India's definition of luxury celebrations. We hope to be remembered as the brand that changed how India celebrates,” says Karishma Shah, Founder, Kkings Events.