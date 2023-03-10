The father-son duo Suneek Jain and Keshav Jain taking their family business ‘KTTINC’ on a new level

New Delhi (India), March 10: Usually, when the second generation joins the family business, all their actions are under heavy scrutiny. The biggest challenge is carving their own space within the organization. This is exactly what the second-generation inspiring entrepreneur Keshav Jain experienced when he joined the family-owned business KTTINC founded, handled, and coordinated by his father, Suneek Jain, who is the current chairman of the KTTINC group.

The KTTINC group, the leading commercial unit of heat treatment, is what Keshav and his father currently run. This young company is motivated to announce cutting-edge technologies and automation in the heat treatment and metallurgical industries. The OEM-certified company, KTTINC, is an Indian-origin auto system and step-end solution to all component manufacturers with various industries spread across various parts of India. It offers a wide range of services all under one roof.

Needless to say, disruptive innovations are appearing across the country in the automotive industry. In today’s world, especially in this industry, changes are relentless and aggressive. In light of this, KTTINC was formed by Suneek Jain as a newly established commercial heat treatment unit and a burgeoning business with the intent of announcing contemporary high-tech automation and heat treatment, heavily emphasizing research and development. They create solutions to meet the expanding needs of the auto industry.

The plethora of services provided by KTTINC includes HeatTreatment, Hardening– Gascarburizing, Normalising, Tempering, Heating, Oil Quenching, Case Hardening, Precipitation Hardening, Shot blasting, Straightening, Pre-heating, hardening SQF TKMT, Hardening under protective atmosphere, Carbonitriding, washing, and in house Laboratory. The Industries KTTINC work with includes Automotive, Aerospace, Defence, Railway, Roll mill manufacturing, Agriculture, Mining and energy, construction, Food processing plants, surgical and medical, Plastic moulid’s, Oil and gas sector, heavy equipment, extrusion and so on.

“With a team of highly skilled engineers with excellent technical knowledge and experience in using the latest technology, KTTINC is envisioned to provide their services in an ethical manner by calibrating their goals with their core integrity. Being client-centric in our dealing with innovation and combining the trait of quality, supremacy, the value of customers, respect and holding mindset, we are setting a high benchmark in our administration with expertise solutions to achieve the best together with entering the generation where technology will be at extreme speed.” – Says Suneek Jain.

Aside from playing a large hand in the upbringing and protection of Keshav Jain, his father, Suneek Jain, reared, taught, and mentored him as a strict disciplinarian that inspired Keshav to follow his father’s footsteps as a great inventor to build upon his father’s achievements. Continuing the legacy of moving ahead with his family business, Keshav Jain is currently designated as one of the directors in KTTINC. Innovation, in his view, makes a distinction between a leader and a follower in order to be considerate. Regarding the aforementioned, it is stated that he is a follower of his father’s footsteps and the team’s leader in fabricating the results. He believes that teamwork and leadership are the keys to success in business, and he has been giving clients an advantage over rivals for years and intends to continue this legacy in the future.

“You have to think outside the box to make things happen when it seems impossibly difficult for anything to happen, be unique, be — never satisfied. His only ideology is to take the business in future is the — and be fearless. Adding to This, he has been a part of various revolutionizing start-ups as a co-founder and investor,” – says Keshav Jain

Keshav Jain had a science background in school and received an excellence award in academics as well as other cultural, athletic, and co-curricular activities. Later, he pursued his BTech at GD Goenka University as a field of study, and through participation in the management of construction projects, he developed his knowledge of civil engineering. Completed a master’s degree in finance and economics at IMT Ghaziabad and then pursued a second, additional master’s degree at Deakin Business School in Australia with a focus on finance and economics.

Keshav Jain takes pride in the fact that his father, Suneek Jain, ‘s work ethic is reflected in his own. In order to make wise decisions, he enjoys spending time with his team members, cultivating a friendly atmosphere, and having conversations with them. Keshav strives to understand his customers’ needs in order to continuously provide the best solutions using the most cutting-edge technology for their clients. Keshav believes that one must adapt to changing times.

Keshav Jain concludes by saying, “At KTTINC, we believe in always doing the right thing with an edge. And to provide that we work on 3E’s (Experience, Economical, Elevated) & 4M’s (Man, Machine, Method, Material) principal”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor