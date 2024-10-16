The first international "Eurasia" film festival will be held in Moscow from October 17 to 21

India PR Distribution

Moscow [Russia], October 16: This was announced on October 11 at a press conference by the president of the film festival, director, screenwriter, producer, and TV host Tigran Keosayan. More than 250 film industry professionals from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and other countries will take part in the "Eurasia" festival. Among them are directors, screenwriters, cinematographers, actors, producers, journalists, and video bloggers.

The main goal of the festival is to spark interest in the history and traditions of one's country, discover talented filmmakers, and support the best films.

Participants will enjoy five days of a rich program, including film screenings, creative and business meetings, master classes, round tables, and educational programs. Festival guests will meet esteemed Soviet and Russian actors, as well as popular artists from Eurasian countries.

"Any festival is a platform for you to get recognized. That's the main thing. And if you are talented, capable, and choose the right path, you get the chance to move forward. The situation with grants is unique, in my opinion, especially for our country. You can apply and receive funding. I believe that the main task of 'Eurasia' and the 'Eurasia-Kinofest' project is for us to regain interest in each other. We've been living in a new world for almost a quarter of a century. We need to rediscover one another," emphasized Tigran Keosayan.

The competition program features more than 50 full-length and short artistic and documentary films. Winners will be chosen in 12 categories, with the awards ceremony taking place during the closing event. Emerging directors, screenwriters, cinematographers, and young film bloggers will have the opportunity to receive grants for making films dedicated to the unity and cooperation of Eurasian countries.

"The main objective of the 'Eurasia' film festival is to unite creative teams around a platform of traditional values based on mutual understanding and respect. AIO 'Eurasia' focuses on developing a platform of traditional and spiritual values common to the peoples of Eurasia. We have outlined the qualities we want to see in the films presented at the festival, particularly addressing issues of family and spiritual development. We have many flagship projects, and we hope that this form of expression through documentary and feature films will become a tradition, and our film festival will become an annual event," noted Alena Arshinova.

In Eurasia, there are many creative teams, producers, screenwriters, and directors who create interesting formats, but few people know about them. The task of AIO "Eurasia" is to support them and bring them to a new, continental level.

The event can be attended for free by pre-registering on the website https://evrazia-kinofest.su. Registration will be available from October 14.

