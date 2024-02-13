The Future of Amusement Unfolds at IAAPI Expo 2024 in Mumbai, India

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: The Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) proudly announce its flagship exhibition, the 22nd IAAPI Amusement Expo, scheduled from 27th to 29th February 2024 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. The exhibition is supported by Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of MSME, Government of India.

This exposition is a testament to the burgeoning Amusement, Leisure, and Entertainment industry in India. Building on the immense success of the IAAPI Expo from earlier years, this year's event promises to be a grander affair, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders under one roof. The Expo serves as a critical platform for showcasing cutting-edge products, services, and technologies, marking it as a hub of creativity and business opportunities.

Why Attend IAAPI Amusement Expo 2024:

Largest Participation: the expo will witness over 165 exhibitors from India and 35 overseas companies from- Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Dubai (UAE), Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Liechtenstein, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, United Kingdom, and the USA.

Concurrent events: - IAC Connect (conference), Networking Evening, Business Excellence Award, Training Programme on the sides on the expo.

Unparalleled Networking: Engage with decision-makers from Amusement Parks, Theme Parks, Water Parks, and Family entertainment Centres.

Showcase and Innovation: Launch new products, explore joint ventures, and witness the latest industry trends.

Expert Insights: Participate in discussions on vital industry issues and learn from the experiences of industry stalwarts.

Reflecting on the industry's growth, Srikanth Goenka Chairman, IAAPI stated, "The Indian amusement sector, with its significant growth potential, is an exciting space for innovation and development. The IAAPI Expo 2024 is not just an expo but a catalyst for new opportunities and collaborations.

IAAPI Chairman for the amusement expo, ND Rana said - The Indian amusement park industry is still in its infancy, and has enormous growth potential. IAAPI aims to bring together members of the industry across India to help contribute to this ever-growing market. This year the show floor area will cross over one Lakh sq. ft of area. So far, we have already received a great response towards this year's expo, receiving thousands of participation requests and registrations from delegates across the country, who are looking to meet, network, and learn from the leading players and vendors in the space.

IAAPI, established in 1999, has been a pivotal force in shaping the amusement and entertainment industry in India. With over 500 members, including SMEs, park operators, and equipment manufacturers, it serves as the voice and advocate for the sector's advancement.

Join us at IAAPI Expo 2024 to experience the evolution of India's amusement industry and to be part of its future.

For participation details and more information, visit: https://www.iaapi.org/about-expo-2024.php

