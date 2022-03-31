The Golden Girl Reality Show Coming Soon on the OTT Platforms

The Reality Show Will Be Produced Under Banner AR Films Studio and Bollywood 24 News.

Along with this Reality Show, he plans to produce one movie and Web series under AR Films Studio and establish his name as one of the leading producers and directors in Indian Cinema. The 28 Year was bit by the filmy Bug, So Despite having no Background in Film Making, He Decided to give it a Shot.

Bollywood Television Actress Mrinalini Tyagi, Bengali Cum Telugu Actress Payel Mukherjee, Bengal Super Model Sraboni Bhattacharya, Haryanavi Actress Renu Saharan, Television Actress Mannat and Television Actress Mrunalinee Senapati; All the five actors are famous who are famous in their Industry. Bollywood Director Abinash Rout directed the Reality Show.

Mrinalini Tyagi is an actress known for Hello Jee, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, and Pavitra Rishta, who is going Judgement this Biggest Reality Show Called the Golden Girl. Payel Mukherjee is an actress known for Woh 3 Din, Dekh Kamon Lage, and Captain Khan Movies; now she will take judgment on this Beautiful Reality Show Called the Golden Girl. Renu Saharan is an Actress and Model. Renu Saharan is Famous for a Movie Called Kanya. Now she is busy in Reality Show Called the Golden Girl.

Sraboni Bhattacharya is a professional Model & Actress based in Kolkata. She starts her journey with @fface which is eastern India's most prominent talent management brand. She did many pigment shows and did commercial work with multiple brands like Obaku, Lacoste, max, Khadims many more. She did feature Flim based on Indus Valley Civilization, Music Videos, Web Series and Many More exciting projects are in the pipeline.

Mannatt (Dharaa Soni) Actress; Hu Tara Ishq Maa movie. Mannatt is an Indian Actress and Model. Mannatt is Doing this show, The Golden Girl as Dance and Acting Jury.

This show will be streaming on MX Player, AR Max. It will be worthy & fun to watch whether Abinash Rout will again create history with screenplay & creative execution like his other projects or lead the audience's expectations to fall.

Now, Director Abinash is thinking to bring out the Hidden Talented Celebrities on Floor to grab publicly trp from the audience.

