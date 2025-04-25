The Indian Alert Celebrates 5 Glorious Years of Informing, Inspiring & Impacting the Digital News World

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 25: India's leading digital news platform, The Indian Alert, proudly celebrates its 5th anniversary today, marking half a decade of dynamic growth, digital innovation, and powerful storytelling. Launched during the challenging times of the pandemic, The Indian Alert was founded by visionary IT entrepreneur Vansh Mehra, who aimed to revolutionize the digital media space with a fresh and fearless approach to journalism.

Over the past five years, The Indian Alert has become a trusted destination for readers across the globe. Covering a wide range of categories from business, politics, and entertainment to lifestyle, youth affairs, and more the platform has earned a loyal readership and a reputation for simplicity, credibility, and relevance.

With a rapidly growing YouTube community of 60,000+ subscribers and a popular podcast show titled "TIA Talks", The Indian Alert has seamlessly expanded into multimedia, offering fresh perspectives and engaging discussions with changemakers across sectors.

Milestones That Define Success

In its 5-year journey, The Indian Alert has launched and successfully executed numerous prestigious Digital Listicle Award Shows, including:

-Top 10 Women Entrepreneurs (2021, 2022, 2023,2024)

- Top 10 Most Influential Business Leaders (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)

- Top 30 Women Entrepreneurs of the Year 2023

- Top 50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2022

- 40 Under 40 - 2023, and many more.

Moving beyond digital, The Indian Alert made its grand entrance into physical award ceremonies with the National Achievers Award 2022, followed by back-to-back editions of 50 Entrepreneurs of the Year (2023 & 2024) now considered one of the most awaited platforms for emerging and established entrepreneurs alike.

Taking Indian excellence global, The Indian Alert also hosted the International Visionaries Summit & Award 2024 in Dubai, attracting global participation and honoring trailblazers from various industries.

A Word from the Founder

Speaking on the special occasion, Vansh Mehra, Founder of The Indian Alert, shared:

"In these five years, we've taken just a few baby steps towards our vision. Today, The Indian Alert is climbing the ladder of the news and media industry with determination and innovation. We aim to set new milestones and take Indian digital journalism to global heights. This is just the beginning."

Looking Ahead

The Indian Alert recognized news aggregator on Dailyhunt, further strengthening its digital footprint and reach across India. With an unwavering focus on credibility, creativity, and community impact, the platform is poised to become a global leader in the digital news ecosystem.

