The influence of crypto in DeFI with Dogeliens, Badger and UniSwap

Since its inception in 2009 with the launch of Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency world has developed immensely, amassing public interest, purchasing tokens, and with its assistance to the Metaverse space, NFT mining, and charity organizations.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is slowly overtaking traditional financial systems. DeFi offers access to loans and liquidity pools, away from the influence of traditional banks and third-party authorities. Many cryptocurrencies offer a chance for people to take control of their finances.

Among other industries that cryptocurrency has been involved in, gaming and wealth acquisition have not been left out with Badger (BADGER), Uniswap (UNI), and the new coin In the block, .

Dogeliens (DOGET)

Dogeliens is a newly created open-source community-focused platform built in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Dogeliens is the puppet master of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and aims to be a decentralized platform for its user, holders, and buyers.

Dogeliens (DOGET) will be the main utility token of Dogeliens' Peer-to-environment game world. Dogeliens team's goal is to create a virtual world that encompasses Metaverse and GameFi market where users can buy, sell and exchange NFTs, tokens, and Metaverse utilities, play games, and connect.

During DOGET's presale, 30 per cent of Dogeliens (DOGET) tokens will be taken out of the total circulating supply and transferred into the P2E game which, In return, can create a stable Dogeliens ecosystem for its holders.

Badger DAO (BADGER)

Founded by Chris Spadafora, Badger DAO is an open-source community-driven decentralized platform where developers known as Badge Builders use and implement Bitcoin as collateral to various blockchains. Each developer earns a certain percentage of the transaction fees and tokens from the developer mining pool for every collaboration or implementation.

The Badger DAO platform includes two main products: Digg and Sett. Digg is a non-custodial synthetic Bitcoin built on the Ethereum blockchain while Sett is a decentralized Finance (DeFi) aggregator.

In March 2021, Badger DAO (BADGER) had a circulating supply of 7,339,511 tokens and a maximum supply of 21,000,000 BADGER, but as of June 28, 2022 -- amidst the crypto plunge -- Badger DAO (BADGER) had a circulating supply of 12,539,396 tokens and a coin market cap of USD 41,826,039.39.

Uniswap (UNI)

Developed by Hayden Adams and launched in November 2018, Uniswap is an infamous open-source decentralized trading protocol. It facilitates the automatic trading of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens. The Uniswap protocol aims to maintain the automated trading of tokens and make these tokens completely open to token holders while improving the efficiency of trading on the protocol compared to trading on traditional exchanges.

Uniswap's native governance token, adds both the potential for wealth acquisition and the ability of its users to control the Uniswap platform.

Currently, in June 2022, Uniswap (UNI) has a circulating supply of 734,133,450 UNI tokens and a coin market cap of $4,001,510,152.26.

Uniswap (UNI), Badger DAO (BADGER), and Dogeliens are cryptocurrencies you should look into for the next quarter, particularly if you are looking to be a part of DeFi ecosystems.

