The Journey Of Mental Health Education In Kalyan Begins With Seth Hirachand Mutha School

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Seth Hirachand Mutha School, Kalyan, Mumbai, is proudly advancing on its journey with The Mind Sync Program – India's first mental health education curriculum designed to nurture the five core social-emotional competencies in children: Self-Awareness, Self-Management, Relationship Skills, Responsible Decision-Making, and Social Awareness. The program equips students not only with tools for academic growth but also with emotional intelligence – one of the most essential 21st-century skills for building resilience, self-awareness, and confident decision-making.

A comprehensive 30-week curriculum customized from grade 1 to 10. grounded with neuroscience and psychological concepts, aligned with NEP 2020, NCF, and NCERT guidelines. It addresses rising mental health challenges in children through engaging, activity-based lessons with real-life applications. The program includes student workbooks, the MindSyncKids app for extended practice, structured assessments to track growth and progress, and dedicated parental sessions to actively involve families in children's emotional development.

The school recently conducted its first assessment for students from Grades 1–8. The results were remarkable: an impressive 98.95% of students successfully cleared the self-awareness assessment. Such a high achievement not only underscores the effectiveness of the program but also highlights the profound impact on students' personal growth, emotional understanding, and readiness to face future challenges. For the few students who require additional support, The Mind Sync psychologists will provide a targeted intervention session. This ensures that every child develops a strong foundation before progressing to the next competency in the program.

The foundation for this milestone was laid in March, when teachers at Seth Hirachand Mutha School, Kalyan, Mumbai, underwent intensive training and earned international certification as Mental Health Educators from Mental Health Education Inc., Florida – founded by Harvard-trained psychiatrist Dr. Shivam Dubey and Mr. Manas Dubey. This rigorous program not only prepared educators to deliver the curriculum with precision but also equipped them to foster emotional literacy and build confidence in every student.

By investing in this program and teachers training, the school has truly exemplified forward-thinking leadership. Recognizing that self-awareness is the cornerstone of holistic development, they took proactive steps to empower their teachers with the skills to nurture emotionally intelligent learners. This commitment to professional development highlights the school's vision of creating a supportive, progressive environment where mental health is as valued as academic success.

Ms. Sapana Gadiya, Principal of Seth Hirachand Mutha School says “By Incorporating mental health education curriculum programs in school has improved academic performance, emotional resilience, and social skills. Such programs reduce stigma, prevent behavioral issues, and create a supportive learning environment. With rising mental health challenges, early intervention helps students manage stress, stay engaged, and build a positive school culture. Prioritizing mental well-being ensures students thrive both academically and personally,”

To ensure seamless integration, The Mind Sync team of psychologists along with program manager Palak Johar coordinate the program – guiding teachers, mentoring students, and monitoring outcomes with rigor and compassion. This collaborative approach extends the program's impact beyond classrooms, fostering a supportive school-wide culture.

Imagine the transformation if this program is consistently implemented throughout the entire academic year. The students will become increasingly aware of their emotions and strengths, communicating more confidently, and developing resilience and empathy. It is inspiring to think about the cumulative progress, how these foundational skills will influence their academic performance, relationships, and overall well-being, paving the way for a generation of mindful, confident individuals ready to thrive.

By focusing equally on empowering teachers and nurturing students, Seth Hirachand Mutha School has built an educational model that goes beyond academics where they are cultivating emotional literacy in every child. With its strong start and unwavering dedication, the school stands as a shining example of how mental health education can be implemented with both vision and vitality. It is a vital step that schools across India must emulate to ensure a brighter, healthier future for our children. We encourage every educator to make mental health education an integral part of each child's journey.

