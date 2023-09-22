The journey of Swashaa: How a Surat-based fashion jewellery brand is setting trends

New Delhi [India], September 22: That jewellery should reflect and accentuate one’s personality is a long-established fact that designers and fashion commentators have echoed time and again. However, any workaday woman would attest that it is agonising to find the right accessory to complement one’s chosen outfit at an affordable price. Jewellery, be it made of precious metal or just consumer jewellery, often is associated with breaking the bank. And, that is exactly where Swashaa, living up to the literal meaning of its name, acts as a breath of fresh air. Attesting to the appeal of the label and the value it adds to the buyer’s collection, stands its massive customer base. In the last two years, since its inception in July 2021, Swashaa has amassed over 300,000 satisfied customers, signalling remarkable growth.

The ever-growing Indian jewellery brand, headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, has become synonymous with trendy costume pieces that showcase the fierce individuality of the modern Indian woman. Further, characteristic of a successful Indian fashion brand, Swashaa understands that when it comes to apparel and accessories, what works with a diverse population such as India is an unwavering focus on having a wide range of product portfolio. Given the varying cultures, traditions and different spheres of life, Indian women need to dress for ethnic, informal as well as business casual events, demanding them to collect pieces for each type of event, thus prompting them to turn to brands such as Swashaa.

Committed to bringing out the buyer’s individuality, Swashaa curates premium-quality jewellery for both men and women ranging from steel jewellery to snazzy bracelets to eye-catching pendants. Moreover, stressing the unique touch of the customers, the label offers several options for personalization, thus promoting a unique style for each buyer and giving them the optimum value for money. Additionally, Swashaa’s in-vogue designs are paired with customer-centric services such as personalized assistance, prompt responses to inquiries, and hassle-free returns and exchanges, fostering excellent customer satisfaction.

Behind the excellent operations of the company and its pathbreaking performance in the costume jewellery niche lies the vision and dedication of the core Swashaa team, comprising a power-packed group of friends and family.

The proprietors of Swasha have effectively established a benchmark, creating a firm foundation within the industry. They have also adeptly navigated the market, emerging as the preferred option for numerous buyers. The creators still hold a wealth of potential for future endeavors. Through their cooperative internal methods, they have constructed a business that serves as an exemplary model for countless brands striving to achieve success. The company provides a cash-on-delivery choice for all website orders. Additionally, their thoughtfully crafted assortments, including the Exclusive Rakhi Collection, Work Day WOW, Modern MINIMALIST, All Night AFFAIR, Eyekonic COLLECTION, and Summer SPLENDOR, evoke a sense of meticulously curated jewelry options for those exceptional occasions. They’ve also introduced a collection for men, underscoring the reality that jewelry is now equally favored by both genders. Their distinctive range of leather bracelets and metal kadas for men showcases superb materials and top-notch craftsmanship, ensuring prolonged durability for the jewelry pieces

In the coming days, Swashaa is set to expand its jewellery collection along with launching a high-end handbag line for women, matching the dynamic fashion trends. More importantly, as part of its future plans, the brand is looking to reach a wider global clientele with robust international expansion, thus furthering its legacy of excellence.

For more information, please visit: https://www.swashaa.com/

