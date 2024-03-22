'The Legacy of Jineshwar' is ready to release on this Mahavir Jayanti April 19, 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 22: On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, the film 'The Legacy of Jineshwar,' which is set to release on April 19, 2024, after overcoming several recent unwarranted obstacles, will be screened in cinemas. It is believed to be a triumph of truth.

With the blessings of present khartargachacharya shri jin piyush sagar surishwar ji m. Sa. And in association with the khartargacha sehstrabdi mahotsav samiti Producer Abhishek Maloo assures that this film will show the extraordinary and untold story of Jain tradition. The film's team urges people to come to cinemas to witness this historic moment.

During a recent interview, Abhishek Maloo mentioned being troubled by some antisocial elements spreading rumours about the film, but he firmly clarified that there is no inappropriate content in the film. He emphasised that there was no ban or restriction on their film. This wait for the film's review by the censor board was anticipated.

Through this film, audiences will be introduced to the significant elements of Jainism. The film presents important events such as the journey from King Rishabh Dev to Lord Mahavir, and the establishment of Khatargachh, in the form of an intriguing story.

The team of the film has advised the people who were opposing it to watch the film once and then present their opinion. They also said that through their film, they aim to present the greatness of Jainism to people and hope that it will increase people's faith and knowledge in this religion.

The film's project director is Vivek Sudhindra Kulshrestha, directed by Pradeep P. Jadhav and Vivek Iyer. The writer and lyricist of the film is Prashant Beybaar, and the music is by Vivian Richard and Vipin Patwa. Renowned singers such as Padma Shri Kailash Kher, Javed Ali, and Divya Kumar have lent their voices to the soulful music, which will not only engage and entertain the audience but also inspire them.

Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EmyAUrPNWyw

