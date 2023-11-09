The Mayor of Secaucus, New Jersey Receives A Copy of The Best-Selling Book of The Decade From Author- Ambassador Paris Keswani

ONE FOR ALL, ALL FOR ONE LIGHT YOUR CHILD’S PATH BOOK By Global Ambassador of Goodwill Paris Keswani.

New Delhi (India), November 9: The book that changed the world Inspired by and granted the highest Blessings from the Holy Hands of the Venerable Mahant Swami Maharaj, the special book that came from the wings of benevolence and humility, descended to the world bringing with it immeasurable joy to all families, I, as the Author, specially invite you to kindly receive the book that will uplift the beauty of family togetherness to its greatest glories, and solidify the human spirit to persevere, share and unite in love.

I remain humbly grateful to the Honorable Michael Gonnelli, Mayor of Secaucus, and the wonderful people of Secaucus, New Jersey, for welcoming me with open arms and supporting all my humanitarian and academic works through the years. As I reminisce on the origins of my book, I become overwhelmed with tears of joy, with boundless bouts of inspirational acceleration, with a permanent conviction to amplify the importance of sacrificing for that which we love.

This extraordinary book was inspired by my singular quest to reach into my inner self and find all the dormant abilities, resurrect them and share them with the world. It is a book derived from my primal instincts as a mother to overcome all obstacles and challenges of parenting ultimately turning each to a continuous positive solution that guided my loving relationship with my son, Prince.

My unique interactive approaches to his growth and development helped usher in a place of trust and calmness in communicating my ideas to him and sharing solutions to our challenges. As you read through each chapter in the book you will become a part of my journey to become a unification catalyst for all the versions of myself that overcame all negative preconceptions used to judge the abilities of young mothers all across cultures, religious convictions and other societal norms that intended to make motherhood unfashionable and unattractive.

I thank the Honorable Michael Gonnelli, Mayor of Secaucus, and the wonderful people of Secaucus, New Jersey, immensely from my soul for allowing my thoughts become a part of your daily routine, making you a co-catalyst in our endless journey to uplift coefficient parenting and harmony in the global household. Thank you so much for being a partner in peace and love By: Global Ambassador of Goodwill/Author Paris Keswani.

