The Meteoric Rise of Mercury EV-Tech: Rs 12 to Rs 143, Transforming Rs 1 Lakh into Rs 12 Lakhs within 1 Year

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 10: The soaring trajectory of Mercury EV-Tech Ltd has astounded the stock market, marking an astonishing leap from Rs12 to a staggering Rs143, setting a fresh 52-week high. In just one year, this multi-bagger stock has delivered an unparalleled 1200% return, turning a Rs1Lakh investment into a monumental Rs12 Lakhs.

Bullish Momentum:

With a market capitalization of approx.Rs. 2000 crores, Mercury EV-Tech Ltd opened the trading session on a robust note, beginning at Rs.12 in 2023 touches its all time high of Rs.143 which has boost the faith of the investors by giving them commendable return during the year and this has increased the exceptions of the investors in the coming years. Within moments of the market bell, the investors have shown the trust on this company's stock for the 2024. The investors are have eyes on the higher return as EV market is expanding its horizons in coming years.

Financial Triumphs:

Analyzing the financial landscape, Mercury EV-Tech Ltd exhibited substantial growth in operating revenues and net profits over the past two financial years. Operating revenues skyrocketed from Rs 1.18 crores in FY21-22 to an impressive Rs 13.42 crores in FY22-23. Similarly, net profits surged from Rs 22 lakhs to Rs 88 lakhs during the same period.

Contrasting Metrics:

However, the company witnessed a slight decline in financial ratios in the last fiscal year due to increased expenses. Return on equity dwindled from 17.06% in FY21-22 to 5.43% in FY22-23, while the return on capital employed (RoCE) mirrored a similar decline from 17.06% to 5.43% during the same span. This is due to expiation of the company's upcoming plant at Vadodara location which is spread over 18acr land at strategic location of NH#8.

Strategic Moves:

Mercury EV-Tech Ltd, headquartered in Vadodara and established in 1986, recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring a 100% stake in PowerMetz Energy Pvt Ltd. This strategic move has strengthened the company's commitment to high-speed models in the two-wheeler segment, aligning with the Government's Electric Vehicles mission for 2025 and beyond. Also, stepping into 3W and 4W segment has made company different from the other players in this industry.

The company has received L3 auto rickshaw approval in May 2023 having 4+1 capacity which is 1st in its kind in India in this segment. This vehicle is eligible for the 48,000 subsidy from the government. This is very much strategically beneficial to the company as no other player in industry having such type of vehicle approval with government subsidy.

Futuristic Outlook:

With a diverse range of offerings, including electric scooters, Three Wheelers (Passenger and Commercial), 4W Commercial, buses, and customised off road bus, in recent updates on exchange the company has started business of Special Purpose Container manufacturing. Mercury EV-Tech Ltd stands at the forefront of India's electric vehicle revolution. Their focus on technological innovation and sustained growth in this sector positions them as a key player in shaping the future of sustainable mobility.

The company is aiming to manufacture 42 seater electric bus in upcoming years along with its 4W commercial vehicle to be set to ride on the road. This will boost its coming years financials as well as change its futuristic view from the market point of view.

For More information, visit: http://www.mercuryevtech.com

Disclaimer: Investments in the stock market carry inherent risks. It's prudent to seek professional financial advice before making investment decisions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor