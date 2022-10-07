The next big bollywood film Dhoop Chhaon poster has been released; know when is the release date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: The official poster of Bollywood’s next film Dhoop Chhaon has been launched. It is being speculated that the film deals with the story of two brothers and is based on family feelings and values. In the first look of the film, Rahul Dev can be seen in the center and there seems to be a bonding between Abhishek Duhan, Aham Sharma, Simrithi Bathija and Samikssha Batnagar as they are hugging each other. We can sense the ’emotional element’ in the poster. The producers of the film are Sachit Jain and Sakshi Jain. Sanjay Jain has visualised the story and Hemant Sharan and Amit Sarkar have penned it down. The film is directed by Hemant Sharan.

Abhishek Duhan and Aham Sharma will be seen in the lead roles of this film. Abhishek is very excited for this film and says that this film is very close to his heart. He is working with Rahul Dev for the first time on the big screen. ‘Rahul Dev is an experienced actor and I got a chance to learn a lot from him during the shoot’ says Abhishek. Aham Sharma has also called it a great film and he says that ‘the wait for my upcoming film on the big screen will soon be over’. Director Hemant Sharan further said about the film that Dhoop Chhaon is the result of a hard working team, it is a film made keeping in mind the Indian cinematic audience, in which audience will experience comedy along with the emotional family drama.

The first look of the film was released on social media which is being well received by the audience as soon it had went viral. Bollywood trade pandits have also appreciated the poster of Dhoop Chhaon. Famous Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh ​​also shared the poster of the film on his Twitter account and wrote Family Values ​​Again, while Komal Nhata called it an Indian family film. The film will be released simultaneously in most theaters across the country on 4th November.

The film ‘Dhoop Chhaon’ is produced under the ‘Forever Big Entertainment’ banner. The film stars Rahul Dev, Abhishek Duhan, Simrithi Bathija, Samikssha Batnagar, Aham Sharma, Atul Srivastava, Rahul Bagga, Shubhangi Latkar, Ashish Dixit, Aryan Bajaj, Shalen etc. in important roles. Choreography by jeet singh & The music of the film is given by Amitabh Ranjan, Neeraj Sridhar and Kashi Richard and Bollywood veteran singers Kailash Kher, Javed Ali, Anvesha, Bhumi Trivedi, Salman Ali and Arun Dev Yadav have lent their beautiful voices to the songs of this film. The media consultant for the film is Sarvesh Kashyaph.

