'The Next Marketing-To Healthcare Professionals' by Harshit Jain MD now available on Audible

Pharma marketers can now equip themselves on the go with strategies around efficiently facilitating digital messages to clinicians on POC channels with the release of '' on Audible.

The audiobook follows the launch of the book in September through which physician-turned-healthcare marketer is aiming to prepare marketers and point-of-care platforms for the next way to effectively reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) on online platforms.

'The Next Marketing-To Healthcare Professionals' focuses on POC channels becoming a crucial component for engaging HCPs with relevant information, and how customizing messaging with data-driven insights can significantly improve interactions with them. Harshit examines in his book the very transformation in the pharma marketing ecosystem and shares his marketing acumen to optimize communication initiatives to prescribers.

With the audiobook, marketers and platforms get the understanding of using an all-inclusive approach in POC messaging to support providers in achieving better health outcomes for their patients.

"Working on some award-winning marketing and advertising campaigns, I have always believed in the power of 'Simple Communications'. Gauging the growing appetite of our audience for industry-knowledge on audio platforms, it was a good idea to have an easy-to-understand audiobook for the audience. With the audiobook, I hope to prepare pharma marketers with the NEXT way of communicating effectively with HCPs," said Harshit, Founder and Global CEO of Doceree.

The audio book that has a total duration 4 hours and 19 minutes, is now available on at USD 14.95.

Harshit Jain MD is a leading storyteller and creative-data integrator in healthcare. In 2019, Jain founded Doceree. As CEO, his vision and goal are to address the acute problem of rising healthcare costs by bringing efficiency to communications with healthcare professionals. For his work at Doceree, he was named Elite Disruptor 2020 by PM360 and was one of the Pinnacle Award winners and 40 Under 40 honorees for Medical Marketing and Media.

Jain's other accolades include the Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Good, India's first Black Pencil at D&AD Awards, One Show's first ever Best of Discipline Award in Health, Wellness & Pharma category, 2017 Most Influential Global Marketing Leaders of the Year by the World Marketing Congress and more.

