The Outstares' "Duaa" Arrives Worldwide September 1st, Featuring a Symphony of New Voice

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 3: The Outstares, under the visionary guidance of JAWED, proudly announces the worldwide release of its powerful new single, "Duaa". The track is now available on all major streaming platforms and digital stores, with its cinematic music video premiering on YouTube.

Marking a significant evolution in the project's sound, "Duaa" is the first Outstares release to feature a collective of vocalists. JAWED, the voice behind every previous release, steps into a curatorial role, weaving together the distinct talents of debut singer Kanchan Priya, music arranger Tejaswi Raj, and versatile composer Shuva Banik to create a rich, layered, and emotionally resonant soundscape.

As of September 1, 2025, "Duaa" is available for streaming and download globally. Fans can listen to the song on platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn, and YouTube Music. The accompanying music video, a piece of visual storytelling that complements the song's depth, premieres exclusively on The Outstares' official YouTube channel.

Each Voice a Story, Each Artist a Journey

-Kanchan Priya makes her stunning official singing debut with "Duaa", delivering a performance that captures the listener's heart through pure emotion and delicate expression.

-Susmita Palit makes her much-anticipated on-screen debut, stepping into the visual narrative with a presence that is both natural and compelling. Her first performance in front of the camera brings authenticity and depth that elevate the music video.

-Tejaswi Raj, the musical architect behind The Outstares' sound who arranged "Duaa", now steps into the spotlight as a vocalist. His intimate understanding of the track infuses every note with passion and precision.

-Shuva Banik, a versatile singer and composer, lends his rich and distinctive vocal tone to the track, completing the vocal trio with finesse and power.

Visual Storytelling & Creative Excellence

The music video is directed by Shabnam Yeasmin, who previously directed JAWED's "Chookar Mere Man Ko", weaving cinematic visuals with emotional storytelling. Returning alongside her are Creative Director - Anurag Maitra and Director of Photography - Arabindo Ghosh, ensuring a consistent visual language that fans have come to admire.

A crucial part of the video's post-production was handled by editor and DI artist - Mainak Pal. He is also an editor returning from JAWED's "Chookar Mere Man Ko". Working in meticulous details. Pal's calm, precise editing style was instrumental in shaping the final visual narrative of both releases, "Chookar Mere Man Ko" & "Duaa".

The final mix and master were entrusted to Stefano Ferracin in Italy, who infused the track with international sonic polish, elevating its quality to global standards.

Producer and label head JAWED shares his perspective on the project:

"With 'Duaa,' I wanted to challenge our own formula. The magic wasn't in a single voice, but in the confluence of many. This song is an ecosystem of talent. It's about Tejaswi's foundational genius, Kanchan's raw, heartfelt vulnerability, and Shuva's soaring power, all harmonizing into a single, unified emotion. My role shifted from being the voice to being the conductor, ensuring each artist's truth was amplified. It's a testament to the idea that sometimes, to find a new sound, you have to let go of the familiar and trust in the collective energy of incredible artists."

"Duaa" follows "Chookar Mere Man Ko", which remains a rapid success for The Outstares. This new release honors that legacy while boldly expanding the label's creative horizon through vocal innovation and world-class cinematic storytelling.

Duaa - Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Nkt_awsJUU

& YouTube:youtube.com/theoutstares & I www.instagram.com/theoutstares

About The Outstares

Founded in 2019 by Jawed Alam, popularly known as JAWED, The Outstares began its journey with the heartfelt debut release "Shirt Da Button." Since then, the label has built a reputation for blending emotional storytelling with uncompromising musical and visual quality. Under JAWED's leadership as producer and label head, The Outstares continues to innovate, nurturing fresh talent and creating music that connects deeply with audiences across India and beyond.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor