The Poetry of Self-Discovery: Swonam Kieran’s Tinkling Thoughts

New Delhi [India], May 6: Swonam Kieran, the author of “Tinkling Thoughts,” possesses a deep and intense love for literature that is evident in her writing. She is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in English at Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, showcasing her strong dedication to scholarly research and literary exploration. She embarked on her academic path by obtaining a Master’s degree in English from Gurugram University, where she refined her literary abilities. Before this, she obtained her bachelor’s degree in English Honours from BJB Autonomous College in Bhubaneswar, which marked the beginning of her journey in the field of English literature.

“Tinkling Thoughts” showcases Swonam’s remarkable poetic skill and profound self-reflection. Her collection of poems reflects her keen observation of life’s nuances, weaving emotions and experiences into lyrical artwork that deeply connects with readers. Swonam’s work compels readers to embark on a voyage of self-exploration, compassion, and deep reflection, leaving an enduring impact on the literary landscape.

Swonam Kieran's contributions to the world of literature will undoubtedly inspire and uplift future generations of readers as she grows as a poet and scholar.

Amazon link to the book: https://amzn.in/d/cCDhhti

Let’s delve into the author’s insights.

Question 1: Your book delves into themes of vulnerability and resilience. How do these themes reflect your philosophy on the human experience and the pursuit of inner strength?

Answer: The themes of vulnerability and resilience in “Tinkling Thoughts” capture the essence of the quest for inner strength. I strongly believe that being vulnerable is part of who we are, as well as a deep reservoir of authenticity. It is an extensive awareness of the humanity we share, a realisation that we are complex individuals with an abundant fabric of feelings and life experiences.

“Tinkling Thoughts” depicts vulnerability as a crucial element in our quest for self-discovery and emotional authenticity. I want to stress the importance of embracing our vulnerability, as it enables us to be entirely genuine with ourselves and those around us, leading to genuine ties and deep connections, even a connection that we share with ourselves.

Additionally, I support expressing emotions in a positive light. Contrary to what society may believe, vulnerability is not a weakness but rather a remarkable display of bravery and self-acceptance. It requires courage to recognise ourselves and to face our anxieties and uncertainties with sincerity and transparency.

Question 2: Crying is often associated with being vulnerable. From your perspective, do you consider this association to be a weakness or a strength? How does ‘Tinkling Thoughts’ contribute to challenging societal perceptions regarding the vulnerability associated with crying?

Answer: I dare to question the prevailing societal expectations that tend to stigmatise vulnerability and the open display of emotions. From my point of view, the connection between shedding tears and being true to our sentiments is not a sign of weakness but rather a buried resilience. The stream of sorrowful droplets welling out from our eyes symbolises a readiness to face our fears, confront our anxieties, and navigate through moments of emotional turbulence with poise and resilience. It is a vulnerable expression that captures the rawness. It highlights the concept that showing our emotions, including crying, is not a sign of weakness but rather a display of emotional sincerity, bravery, and transparency.

Tears flowing down the face are a common and universal reaction to a variety of feelings, spanning from sorrow and mourning to happiness and comfort. It is a therapeutic experience that helps us process and navigate through complex feelings. The collection honours the act of crying as a demonstration of emotional sincerity, bravery, and openness.

Question 3: How does ‘Tinkling Thoughts’ explore the theme of self-love, and what message does it convey about the importance of nurturing a positive relationship with oneself?

Answer: “Tinkling Thoughts” explores the subject of self-love. The collection makes a strong point about the need to foster a healthy relationship with oneself as the foundation of happiness and personal well-being. “Tinkling Thoughts” examines self-love as a path of self-acceptance, self-care, and self-discovery in several poems. It emphasises the significance of accepting and appreciating one’s strengths, weaknesses, and unique abilities with respect and empathy.

The text promotes self-reflection, encouraging readers to acknowledge their uniqueness and realise their worth. Self-love is a continuous process rather than an ultimate destination. Wounded individuals inflict pain on others, while healed individuals impart healing; our inner essence shapes our influence on others. The beauty of forging meaningful and nourishing connections with others lies in the delicate dance of cultivating a deep and harmonious connection within ourselves.

Question 4: How does ‘Tinkling Thoughts’ explore the themes of alienation and isolation, and what insights does it offer about the human experience of feeling disconnected or isolated?

Answer: It’s necessary to abandon or isolate every construction site while construction or renovation is underway. Alienation and isolation play a similar role. The themes of alienation and isolation resonate deeply, transcending cultural, geographical, and societal barriers. However, sometimes it can manifest in different ways, like experiencing a sense of disconnection from our communities, feeling misunderstood in our relationships, or grappling with a lack of belonging in a rapidly evolving world.

These experiences are not exclusive to any particular group or demographic, but rather, they are shared by individuals from diverse backgrounds. These universal aspects of the human experience are something we all wrestle with at various points in our lives, serving as a reminder of our shared humanity despite our individual journeys. However, as I said, we need to isolate ourselves in order to improve ourselves. Self-introspection demands isolation. I see it in a positive manner. Through works like “Tinkling Thoughts,” literature serves as a powerful mirror that reflects the shared human experiences of alienation and isolation, offering solace and a sense of connection.

Question 5: In your view, how do modern relationships, particularly navigating breakups, contribute to the prevalence of fears such as rejection, abandonment, and vulnerability?

Answer: Navigating the aftermath of a broken bond in modern relationships can be an extremely difficult and overwhelming mental labour, requiring immense effort to regain the equilibrium of emotions. Breakups heighten the deepest fears of rejection, abandonment, and vulnerability. The rise of modern dating terms like “situationship,” “textationship,” “ghosting,” “breadcrumbing,” and “gaslighting” worsens these issues by cultivating an atmosphere where these fears are ingrained and dealing with the aftermath of a breakup becomes an extremely difficult and emotionally taxing task.

Social media and digital communication greatly contribute to amplifying emotions of rejection and vulnerability when going through breakups. The constant exposure to elevated internet profiles and the anxiety of being replaced or overlooked can intensify these feelings. Moreover, individuals’ vulnerability to anxieties about abandonment or feeling unloved and alone can intensify due to the rapid shifts and uncertainties in contemporary relationships.

In addition, the expectations placed on individuals to meet unattainable relationship ideals can intensify feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt, amplifying the vulnerability felt during the end of a romantic relationship. Regardless of the hurdles, there are effective ways for people to overcome the consequences of a breakup and emerge stronger. Understanding and accepting one’s emotions is an important first step towards introspection and self-awareness.

Setting clear boundaries in relationships is essential for protecting oneself from emotional manipulation and gaslighting. By doing so, people can develop a strong sense of self-worth and empowerment. Also, reflecting on the beneficial insights gained from previous relationship issues may open the path for personal development, revealing new sides of oneself and sparking a renewed sense of purpose.

Furthermore, it is critical to release any emotional baggage from previous relationships and avoid rushing into new ones, as unresolved difficulties can have a negative impact on future relationships. It is critical to engage in self-reflection and healing before starting a new relationship. This exercise helps to avoid falling back into previous patterns and ensures a more fulfilling and healthy connection in the future.

