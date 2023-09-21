The Pride of Bharat 2023 Second Edition: Honoring Excellence in Business, Service, and More!

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 21: The Universal Media in association with IBARC Asia & Trade & Media hosted the most prestigious award ceremony, The Pride of Bharat 2023 Second Edition. This award show is presented annually to organizations that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and success in their respective fields. It was organized under the leadership of Praduman Kumar Mishra & A. K. Chauhan (Founders of The Universal Media) on September 16, 2023 at Park Regis Hotel, Goa. The Famous Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla Mehta was invited to honor all the prestigious awardees. Apart from this Subhash Phal Dessai (Minister of Social Welfare of Goa) been a part of Pride of Bharat 2023 as special chief guest Renowned business and service leaders from across India attended the award ceremony.

Here are a few names of successful Brand and Leaders who participated in this award show:

SCASA The Best Luxury Customized Kitchen and Wardrobe Brand of the Year

S.S.Oza THE MOST ADMIRED LITERATEUR OF THE YEAR

Dr Archana Sardana The Most Trusted Astrologer in India

Sakarni India's Most Trustworthy Plaster Brand of the Year

PiLog Group (India, Middle East and APAC Regions) The Most Renowned Indian Company- Data Consulting & Management

Sikko Industries Ltd Outstanding Contribution in Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers Industry

Baruch Business Solutions India Private Limited The Most Renowned Indian Company of the Year- Medical Billing & Coding Services

Mittal Tube Company The Leading Pipe Fitting Manufacturer of the Year (West Bengal)

Acharya Lokesh Dhamija The Leading Celebrity Astrologer of the year

Malan Food Products Private Limited The Leading Tea Manufacturer and Wholesaler Company in India

LeadsArk The Most Innovative E-Learning Platform of the Year

SkyDec Engineers LLP The Leading Healthcare Infra Designing Firm of the Year

SHREE INSULATIONS INDIA PVT LTD The Most Innovative Insulations Product Manufacturer Company of the Year (Madhya Pradesh)

Griha Pravesh The Most Trusted Real Estate Agency of the Year (West Bengal)

DekorAakar The Most Innovative Construction and Interior Designing Firm of the Year (Assam)

Varshney Infotech Private Limited The Most Innovative Software Services and Consultancy of the Year(Maharashtra)

Nikitha Build-Tech Private Limited The Most Innovative Environmental Friendly Building Solutions of the Year(Karnataka)

Dessire Destinny (Dr Pallavi Jaldip Shah) The Most Trusted Numerologist of the Year (Maharashtra)

AADI's Tantra Studio The Most prominent Tantra Healing Sessions of the Year

Chharu Dhingra (Founder Pramay Healing) The Most Trusted Holistic Healer & Tarot Card Expert of the Year

Liptouch Foods and Beverages Pvt Ltd The Most Promising New Tea Brand From Kolkata

Earthly Joy Global Pvt. Ltd. The Best FMCG Company of the year 2023

DESIGN TO DELIVER STUDIO PRIVATE LIMITED The Leading Interior Designers Company in Bangalore

Sree Sajal Jyotish Shastri The Most Trusted Astrologer in West Bangal

DR PUNAM BARUAH THE BEST TEROT CARD READER IN MAHARSHTA

THE LUKS BEAUTY PARLOUR The Most Popular Parlour in south Kolkata in Hydra Facial

WEB MEDIA TRICKS PVT LTD The Best Digital Transformation Agency across Asia Pacific

PG Industry The Leading Copper Kitchenware Manufacturer of the year

Oranj Box By Jalan Diary The Most Innovative diaries and Notebooks Manufacturer of the Year

Krishna Electricals The Most Trusted Welding Machine Manufacturer Company of the Year

Dexterous Dessins Projects Pvt Ltd The Most Innovative Interiors Designing Firm of the Year(Goa)

KnowMerit Private Limited The Most Trusted Edtech Institute of the Year

Vijayshree Resorts The Best Satvik Resort of the Year

Mindscape Design Best corporate Green Building Architecture Design Firm of the Year

S'berries The Fastest Growing Apparel Brand of the year 2023

ifihomes The Most Trusted Smart Life Style Devices Manufacturer Company of the year

Kuche7 Pioneers of Modular Kitchen Evolution in India

ABM Group of Company The Most Promising Electric Wire Manufacturer Company of the year (Uttar Pradesh)

Riva Beach Resort The Most Luxury Beach Resort of the Year (Goa)

V-Connect Systems & Services Pvt. Ltd. Company of the Year - Cloud Infra & Cpaas Solutions.

The Fuel Delivery The Most Renowned Indian Company for Doorstep Fuel Delivery Services

Wurfel Kuche The Most Renowned Indian Brand- Luxury Modular Kitchen Solutions

Everdecor Balaji Creations The Most Prominent Home Décor Brand of the Year (Rajasthan)

Beleza By The Beach The Most Luxury Family Beach Resort in South Goa

Yellow Umbrella Services PVt Ltd "The Most Promising Company in Event Execution

"

Arvind Rathan India's Most Renowned Scientific Vastu Consultant of the Year

Reeshi Sanjay Kamalia (Arcanus Remedy by Reeshi Sanjay Kamalia) The Best Remedial Logo & Wristwatch Therapy Expert Of The Year

Connect Finlife Financial Service Pvt. Ltd. The Most Trusted Company of the Year- Financial Services (Madurai)

Dr Dipak Harke 1st Indian to Achieve 179 World Records

NRDS Management Private Limited The Best Vocational Training Institute in Assam

Pankaj K Das The Leading Real Estate Projects Strategist in India

Samridhii Tarot Reader and Reiki Healer The Best Vastu Consultant and Tarot Card Reader in India

Vetogen Animal Health LLP Remarkable Contribution Towards Animal Heath Solutions in India

KLS Wellness Institute LLP The Most Advanced Ayurveda Wellness Therapy Centre of the Year​

AmTrue The Most Emerging Women Hygiene Products Brand (Bharat)

Dr. Saurabh K Gupta The Most Admired Senior Plastic and Aesthetic Surgeon in Noida

DR. RAJENDRA KUMAR HAZRA The Most Admiired Acupuncture spine specialist of the Year

Dr. Arushi Singh The Most Trusted Homeopathic Doctor of the Year (Delhi)

Dr. Durgaprasad Reddy B The Most Trusted Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon of the Year (Karnataka)

Dr Vivek Kumar The Most Innovative Homeopathic Skin Specialist Doctor of the Year (Uttar Pradesh)

V Grow Clinics The Most Trusted Hair Transplantation clinic of the Year (Gujarat)

SANIX FORMULATION PVT LTD The Most Trusted pharmaceutical Company of the Year (Gujarat)

Biocenna Healthcare Pvt. Ltd The Fastest Growing Pharma Company of the year 2023

INNOV8 EDUCARE The Leading Educational Consultancy of the Year

NIEM Amongst The Top Event Management Institute in India with Higher Campus Placements

Sure Me Multipurpose Private Limited The Best Educational Institute in Maharashtra

Abacus Computer Academy The Most Advanced Computer Academy & Training Centre in Assam

Kidderpore Child’s World School The Most Emerging School for Creative Education in Kolkata

Happy Kidz International Preschool Pioneering Early Education in Bhubaneswar (Odisha)

Grace International School "The Leading Montessori School in Chennai

"

IBSAR Management College The Leading Business Management Institute of the Year (Maharashtra)

Imparta Emotional Learning The Leading Emotional Intelligence Institute of the Year

VedaVihaan The Global School The Most Trusted Pre School of the Year(Karnataka)

Suryadatta College of Pharmacy, Healthcare, & Research (SCPHR) The Best Emerging Pharmacy College in Maharashtra

"Greenbox Digital Marketing INSTITUTE PVT LTD

" The Best Digital Marketing Training Institute in Delhi

Drona Education Ajmer Rajasthan The Best Institute For IIT-JEE & NEET in Ajmer Rajasthan

Suryadatta Law College(SLC) The Best Emerging Law college of the Year in Maharashtra

Essence point The Leading Abroad Coaching Institute in Noida

Suryadatta Global Finishing School (SGFS) The Best Liberal & Finishing School of the year in India

Jewellery Shop India The Best Natural Gemstones Seller in India

Visa Emperor The Leading Immigration Law Firm of the Year

