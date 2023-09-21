The Pride of Bharat 2023 Second Edition: Honoring Excellence in Business, Service, and More!
New Delhi [India], September 21: The Universal Media in association with IBARC Asia & Trade & Media hosted the most prestigious award ceremony, The Pride of Bharat 2023 Second Edition. This award show is presented annually to organizations that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and success in their respective fields. It was organized under the leadership of Praduman Kumar Mishra & A. K. Chauhan (Founders of The Universal Media) on September 16, 2023 at Park Regis Hotel, Goa. The Famous Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla Mehta was invited to honor all the prestigious awardees. Apart from this Subhash Phal Dessai (Minister of Social Welfare of Goa) been a part of Pride of Bharat 2023 as special chief guest Renowned business and service leaders from across India attended the award ceremony.
Here are a few names of successful Brand and Leaders who participated in this award show:
SCASA The Best Luxury Customized Kitchen and Wardrobe Brand of the Year
S.S.Oza THE MOST ADMIRED LITERATEUR OF THE YEAR
Dr Archana Sardana The Most Trusted Astrologer in India
Sakarni India's Most Trustworthy Plaster Brand of the Year
PiLog Group (India, Middle East and APAC Regions) The Most Renowned Indian Company- Data Consulting & Management
Sikko Industries Ltd Outstanding Contribution in Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers Industry
Baruch Business Solutions India Private Limited The Most Renowned Indian Company of the Year- Medical Billing & Coding Services
Mittal Tube Company The Leading Pipe Fitting Manufacturer of the Year (West Bengal)
Acharya Lokesh Dhamija The Leading Celebrity Astrologer of the year
Malan Food Products Private Limited The Leading Tea Manufacturer and Wholesaler Company in India
LeadsArk The Most Innovative E-Learning Platform of the Year
SkyDec Engineers LLP The Leading Healthcare Infra Designing Firm of the Year
SHREE INSULATIONS INDIA PVT LTD The Most Innovative Insulations Product Manufacturer Company of the Year (Madhya Pradesh)
Griha Pravesh The Most Trusted Real Estate Agency of the Year (West Bengal)
DekorAakar The Most Innovative Construction and Interior Designing Firm of the Year (Assam)
Varshney Infotech Private Limited The Most Innovative Software Services and Consultancy of the Year(Maharashtra)
Nikitha Build-Tech Private Limited The Most Innovative Environmental Friendly Building Solutions of the Year(Karnataka)
Dessire Destinny (Dr Pallavi Jaldip Shah) The Most Trusted Numerologist of the Year (Maharashtra)
AADI's Tantra Studio The Most prominent Tantra Healing Sessions of the Year
Chharu Dhingra (Founder Pramay Healing) The Most Trusted Holistic Healer & Tarot Card Expert of the Year
Liptouch Foods and Beverages Pvt Ltd The Most Promising New Tea Brand From Kolkata
Earthly Joy Global Pvt. Ltd. The Best FMCG Company of the year 2023
DESIGN TO DELIVER STUDIO PRIVATE LIMITED The Leading Interior Designers Company in Bangalore
Sree Sajal Jyotish Shastri The Most Trusted Astrologer in West Bangal
DR PUNAM BARUAH THE BEST TEROT CARD READER IN MAHARSHTA
THE LUKS BEAUTY PARLOUR The Most Popular Parlour in south Kolkata in Hydra Facial
WEB MEDIA TRICKS PVT LTD The Best Digital Transformation Agency across Asia Pacific
PG Industry The Leading Copper Kitchenware Manufacturer of the year
Oranj Box By Jalan Diary The Most Innovative diaries and Notebooks Manufacturer of the Year
Krishna Electricals The Most Trusted Welding Machine Manufacturer Company of the Year
Dexterous Dessins Projects Pvt Ltd The Most Innovative Interiors Designing Firm of the Year(Goa)
KnowMerit Private Limited The Most Trusted Edtech Institute of the Year
Vijayshree Resorts The Best Satvik Resort of the Year
Mindscape Design Best corporate Green Building Architecture Design Firm of the Year
S'berries The Fastest Growing Apparel Brand of the year 2023
ifihomes The Most Trusted Smart Life Style Devices Manufacturer Company of the year
Kuche7 Pioneers of Modular Kitchen Evolution in India
ABM Group of Company The Most Promising Electric Wire Manufacturer Company of the year (Uttar Pradesh)
Riva Beach Resort The Most Luxury Beach Resort of the Year (Goa)
V-Connect Systems & Services Pvt. Ltd. Company of the Year - Cloud Infra & Cpaas Solutions.
The Fuel Delivery The Most Renowned Indian Company for Doorstep Fuel Delivery Services
Wurfel Kuche The Most Renowned Indian Brand- Luxury Modular Kitchen Solutions
Everdecor Balaji Creations The Most Prominent Home Décor Brand of the Year (Rajasthan)
Beleza By The Beach The Most Luxury Family Beach Resort in South Goa
Yellow Umbrella Services PVt Ltd "The Most Promising Company in Event Execution
Arvind Rathan India's Most Renowned Scientific Vastu Consultant of the Year
Reeshi Sanjay Kamalia (Arcanus Remedy by Reeshi Sanjay Kamalia) The Best Remedial Logo & Wristwatch Therapy Expert Of The Year
Connect Finlife Financial Service Pvt. Ltd. The Most Trusted Company of the Year- Financial Services (Madurai)
Dr Dipak Harke 1st Indian to Achieve 179 World Records
NRDS Management Private Limited The Best Vocational Training Institute in Assam
Pankaj K Das The Leading Real Estate Projects Strategist in India
Samridhii Tarot Reader and Reiki Healer The Best Vastu Consultant and Tarot Card Reader in India
Vetogen Animal Health LLP Remarkable Contribution Towards Animal Heath Solutions in India
KLS Wellness Institute LLP The Most Advanced Ayurveda Wellness Therapy Centre of the Year
AmTrue The Most Emerging Women Hygiene Products Brand (Bharat)
Dr. Saurabh K Gupta The Most Admired Senior Plastic and Aesthetic Surgeon in Noida
DR. RAJENDRA KUMAR HAZRA The Most Admiired Acupuncture spine specialist of the Year
Dr. Arushi Singh The Most Trusted Homeopathic Doctor of the Year (Delhi)
Dr. Durgaprasad Reddy B The Most Trusted Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon of the Year (Karnataka)
Dr Vivek Kumar The Most Innovative Homeopathic Skin Specialist Doctor of the Year (Uttar Pradesh)
V Grow Clinics The Most Trusted Hair Transplantation clinic of the Year (Gujarat)
SANIX FORMULATION PVT LTD The Most Trusted pharmaceutical Company of the Year (Gujarat)
Biocenna Healthcare Pvt. Ltd The Fastest Growing Pharma Company of the year 2023
INNOV8 EDUCARE The Leading Educational Consultancy of the Year
NIEM Amongst The Top Event Management Institute in India with Higher Campus Placements
Sure Me Multipurpose Private Limited The Best Educational Institute in Maharashtra
Abacus Computer Academy The Most Advanced Computer Academy & Training Centre in Assam
Kidderpore Child’s World School The Most Emerging School for Creative Education in Kolkata
Happy Kidz International Preschool Pioneering Early Education in Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
Grace International School "The Leading Montessori School in Chennai
IBSAR Management College The Leading Business Management Institute of the Year (Maharashtra)
Imparta Emotional Learning The Leading Emotional Intelligence Institute of the Year
VedaVihaan The Global School The Most Trusted Pre School of the Year(Karnataka)
Suryadatta College of Pharmacy, Healthcare, & Research (SCPHR) The Best Emerging Pharmacy College in Maharashtra
"Greenbox Digital Marketing INSTITUTE PVT LTD
Drona Education Ajmer Rajasthan The Best Institute For IIT-JEE & NEET in Ajmer Rajasthan
Suryadatta Law College(SLC) The Best Emerging Law college of the Year in Maharashtra
Essence point The Leading Abroad Coaching Institute in Noida
Suryadatta Global Finishing School (SGFS) The Best Liberal & Finishing School of the year in India
Jewellery Shop India The Best Natural Gemstones Seller in India
Visa Emperor The Leading Immigration Law Firm of the Year
