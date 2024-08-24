The Rise of Women in MBA Programs: Trends and Implications for Business Schools

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 24: In recent years, there has been a significant rise in the enrollment of women in MBA programs. This trend is being driven by multifarious factors, such as a higher number of girls pursuing higher education in general, access to comprehensive MBA programs across the country, and the remarkable achievements of women in management practice.

In addition, business schools are increasingly embracing numerous approaches to reduce the gender gap and enhance the participation of women in the management domain.

''Maintaining robust gender diversity, recognising the historical performance of girls as students and alumni, and opportunities for holistic development are all being provided to ensure the girls not only get an equal footing in placements, academics etc but they get a highly enabling environment,'' says Dr. Kavita Pathak, Director-Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow.

According to Dr. Pathak, despite the progress, women still face challenges in MBA programs. However, with time, gender-biased recruitment is reducing in numbers significantly, therefore the recruiters' request for male-only profiles is also diminishing. The common challenges that prevail are parental pressure on mobility and job profiles.

Business schools are resolving these challenges via mentorship, counselling and necessary motivational activities. Moreover, female students are overcoming any externally imposed or self-limiting barrier to growth with confidence and awareness.

''Today, girls are shining through academics, extracurriculars and placements equally. The classroom dynamics are automatically balanced when more faculty members and students in a class are women. In our institution, students work in learning teams. They gradually develop empathy and understanding of interacting with the opposite sex in an enabling manner,'' says Dr. Pathak.

Enhanced gender diversity in MBA programs is crucial for corporate leadership and business practices. A more gender-diverse classroom leads to greater diversity in business organisations once graduates embark on their career journeys. It is a healthy sign for the nation and its economy and as more women pursue MBA programs, they are poised to evolve into future leaders and change agents, nurturing inclusive growth in the business landscape.

Also, female MBA graduates who carve a distinctive niche in their careers serve as strong role models for aspiring women. Witnessing women excel in diverse fields of management and leadership encourages women to pursue an MBA, knowing that they too can replicate the success stories of women leaders. This positive reinforcement results in a virtuous cycle, inspiring more women to break barriers and follow their dreams.

As more women continue to pursue higher education and excel in their careers, the future of corporate leadership looks promising. This substantial shift is also leading to more inclusive decision-making processes and innovative solutions and approaches to business challenges.

