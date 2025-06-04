"The Scent of Soil and the Flow of Time" -- A Poetic Chronicle of Emotion and Identity by Dr. Prashant Kumar Bhardwaj

VMPL

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh)/ New Delhi [India], June 4: In an era where noise replaces nuance and feelings often shrink into emojis, poetry dares to remain silent, waiting to be felt rather than consumed. "Mitti ki Mehak aur Samay ki Dhaar Mein" (The Scent of Soil and the Flow of Time) by Dr. Prashant Kumar Bhardwaj arrives as a powerful reminder that literature still breathes in moments of stillness and truth.

This poetry collection is not merely a bookit is a bridge between tradition and modernity, between fleeting time and eternal soil. Through this deeply immersive literary work, Dr. Bhardwaj invites readers into a sensory and emotional journey across rural nostalgia, cultural memory, and modern alienation.

Each poem is accompanied by word meanings and analysis, making the book educationally relevant while emotionally profound. Whether it's the smell of the soil after rain, the fading voice of a grandmother, or a child counting cracked floor tiles instead of calendar datesthese verses confront the realities we often ignore.

Key Highlights:

- Emotionally resonant poems blending personal truth with societal reflection

- Strong cultural symbolism rooted in Indian ethos

- Clear, honest voice without poetic pretension

- Each poem includes explanation for wider reader understanding

Published by: White Falcon Publishing (2025)

Language: Hindi

Genre: Poetry | Cultural Reflection | Inner Dialogue

Now Available on Amazon India:

Click to Order: https://amzn.in/d/bsrMyL2

About the Author:

Dr. Prashant Kumar Bhardwaj is an academician, poet, and social thinker based in Uttar Pradesh, India. Known for his thoughtful prose and reflective poetry, he has authored "Invisible Labor, Unspoken Earnings" and "Dreams Standing on the Threshold of Childhood." His writing balances emotional honesty with social depth, making him a distinct voice in contemporary Indian literature.

This book is for every reader who seeks poetry that speaks not just to the mindbut to the soul.

