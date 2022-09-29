The Shrunk Blind Eye Of A 25 Year Old Man Restored To Normal

Dr. Anina Abraham

September 29: At just 25 years old, this man’s blind eye was restored to normal! Doctors say that this is a miraculous case and a testament to the power of modern medicine.

Read more about this amazing story here.

Venkat Reddy, a 25-year-old man, lost vision in his left eye without any prior history of trauma or injury to the eye. His left eye began to shrink until it was the size of a marble. He sought out the help of many eye specialists, but each one refused to operate on him. They all said that the chances of his sight returning post-operation were very slim to none.

Dr. Anina Abraham is a very renowned retina specialist who has treated many cases that were once thought to be impossible. She completed her retina fellowship from LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad, in 2008 and has been helping thousands of retina patients since then. In 2014, she founded Advanced Retina Care – a highly specialized retina hospital located in Panjagutta, Hyderabad.

Dr. Anina Abraham has a very positive approach to managing her patients, even in difficult cases. While most doctors say, “I cannot guarantee you will see again”, Dr. Abraham says, “Let us believe you will see again”. With this approach, she has helped many patients recover from seemingly hopeless situations. Dr. Anina Abraham has also developed a very smooth technique for silicone oil removal surgery to ensure that no complications occur during the procedure. She presented this technique at the Asia-Pacific Association of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons Conference in Singapore in 2013.

Dr. Anina Abraham has had great success as an author in the field of ophthalmology, with both of her books becoming best sellers. Clinical Ophthalmology Made Easy and Retina Cases Illustrated are both excellent resources for anyone interested in learning more about this important subject.

On July 2022, Venkat Reddy underwent a surgery that has left him smiling ever since Dr. Anina Abraham, who performed the surgery, describes it as one of the most difficult and challenging surgeries she has ever done. Within an hour, she managed to attach the detached retina and choroid and injected silicone oil into the eye. To minimize any inflammation, Venkat was given intravenous steroids. The operation was a huge success, and his vision has returned to near normal. His eye now almost looks as big as the right eye.

