The spirit of "One World, One Earth" thrives in Vadodara as artists around the globe celebrate culture at the International Folklore Festival 2023

New Delhi [India], October 16: Vadodara, known as the cultural capital of the state, has embraced cultures from across the world during the International Folklore Festival 2023, commemorating folk art and unique traditions. Parul University, true to its motto of being a vibrant and culturally global campus, has played host to this prestigious festival, welcoming representatives from 20 countries to showcase their cultural heritage. This five-day festival, organized in partnership with Rythm, serves as an annual tradition to foster solidarity among nations.

Distinguished guests and dignitaries, including Dr. Baljit Singh Sekhon, the Hon'ble Joint Secretary of Sports & Youth Affairs at AIU, H.E. Robert Maxian, the Hon'ble Ambassador of Slovakia to India, and Shree Yashpal Sharma, the Hon'ble Indian Veteran Actor, will grace the festival with their presence. The event offers a unique platform for sharing Indian culture with the world through musical concerts, folk and tribal dances, and various expressive art forms.

"As India engages with the world through G20, this festival embodies the theme of 'one earth, one family, one nature,' emphasizing the importance of unity and collaboration. We extend a warm welcome to all participants who will be part of this unique celebration of global cultures and who will become valued members of the Parul University campus community," shared Dr. Devanshu J Patel, the University's President.

With over 200 performance artists participating, the International Folklore Festival stands as one of the world's largest art and culture festivals, uniting people from diverse backgrounds. Parul University's campus proudly displays a colourful array of flags from countries like Australia, Zimbabwe, Bhutan, Mexico, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Lithuania, Taiwan, South Africa, and many others. Dr. Manish Jangra, the University's Senior Director of Cultural Affairs and the Festival Director expressed, "As we delve into the untold tales of the past through these pure artistic expressions infused with creative beauty, I believe this edition of the International Folklore Festival will be truly memorable." The festival enriches the diversity of Parul University's campus and provides Indian students with opportunities to embrace the world's rich cultural tapestry through art and celebration.

Central to the University's academic ethos is a commitment to arts and culture. Through such enriching performances, Parul University strives for the holistic development of its students. The festival will feature folk and tribal dance groups, where artists from various countries will showcase their traditional dances in ethnic attire, offering glimpses of their true culture and heritage. This platform allows everyone to proudly represent their cultural roots to an international audience and gain recognition for their art forms. Additionally, the festival will feature an international folkloric band, where musicians from different countries will perform their regional music as a collective expression of life and the traditions of their respective cultures.

