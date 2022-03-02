'the table', an early stage fund exclusively for women-led businesses, launched by leap.club

leap.club, a community-led, professional network for women today announced the launch of 'the table'(https://bit.ly/3vt0PYt), an early-stage fund, exclusively for women-led businesses. the table will look to participate in the first funding round of female-led companies.

leap.club has partnered with Angellist and has launched a syndicate and will lead investments as the primary investor. Over the next 12 months leap.club will work with 10-15 early-stage businesses and the cheque size will range from $50,000 to $500,000.

Ghazal Alagh (co-founder & CEO, Mamaearth) who was recently part of Shark Tank India has joined the syndicate along with Ankur Warikoo (Entrepreneur, founder, nearbuy.com), Lizzie Chapman (CEO - Zest Money) Ankita Vashishta (Founder, Saha Fund), RadhikaGhai (Co-Founder, Shopclues), Megha Chawla (Partner at Bain & Company), Nandini Maheshwari (Senior Director, Uber), Ahana Gautam (Founder, Open Secret), Amit Damani (Founder, Vista Rooms), Sandeep Jethwani (co-founder Dezerv).

Enzia Ventures, Whiteboard Capital, Titan Capital have joined as venture partners and will fast track evaluation of the shortlisted companies for independent investments. leap.club will invite other prominent angels, founders along with their 4500+ members to invest in these companies as well.

The leap.club team will work with the founders to help them for their raise and help and get them investment ready. plans to expand its members base to 100,000 in the next 2 years.

"Venture funding in 2021 broke all records. But there is one stat that did not move at all-female founders raising just 2% of venture capital money. In India, the situation is even worse. We at leap.club are on a mission to bring gender equity in all aspects of business, work and social life. There are 800+ female founders who are our members and through our interactions with them, we have learnt that access to capital and networks is a big blocker. WE realised we are in a position to make a difference and 'the table' was born," say, Ragini Das and Anand Sinha, Cofounders, leap.club.

leap.club

leap.club was founded in May 2020 and is a fast growing community-led professional network for women. Today they have 4,500+ paying members across cities, age groups, and top companies like Nykaa, Amazon, Sequoia, Google. The startup is backed by funds like Enzia Ventures, Whiteboard Capital, Titan Capital and prominent angels like Kunal Shah, Amrish Rau and Sweta Rau, Deepak Abbot. The company is targeting 100,000 members in the next 2 years. Entrepreneurs form a sizable, 20% of the member base at leap.club.

* Revenue - ~$500,000 ARR

* Major Investors: Sequoia Capital Scout Fund, First Cheque, Enzia Ventures, Titan Capital, Whiteboard Capital, Artha India Ventures, Kunal Shah, Amrish Rau

* Funding: $1.3 mil as seed capital

