New Delhi [India], August 30: What do you get when a runaway bride, a hesitant groom, and a tiger craving freedom cross paths? In Pranav Mishra's latest novel, The Tiger That Crashed My Wedding, love, satire, and absurdity collide in ways you never thought possible.

This book is a wild mix of comedy, romance, absurdist fiction, and magical realism, daring to ask: What if your unexpected guest was a tiger?

At its core, it's a story about freedom, love, and the quirky sides of human nature all seen through characters who are both relatable and delightfully unpredictable.

The drama kicks off in Agra, where Avni, trapped by her overbearing father in a marriage she doesn't want, suddenly has her life turned upside down. A tiger named Mastaan Singh crashes her wedding, sending guests into a frenzy except for Amit, a quiet teacher who decides to stand his ground. What follows is an escape, a road trip, and an unlikely love triangle involving Avni, Amit, and the strangely human-like tiger who refuses to leave them alone.

But Mishra doesn't stop at just a simple love story. The plot takes a bizarre turn as Amit becomes obsessively close to Mastaan, blurring the lines between beast and brother, rival and savior. Avni, who initially finds freedom thanks to the tiger's interruption, soon discovers she's shackled by her husband's ridiculous attachment to him. As human relationships unravel and society watches in both fear and fascination (#ManvsTiger trends worldwide), the real question emerges: Who is truly caged man, woman, or beast?

With settings that transport you from the stunning marble courtyards of the Taj Mahal to the wild, untamed ravines of Chambal, and finally to the heart of Kaziranga, this novel unfolds like a grand cinematic experience it's absurd yet deeply personal, comical yet filled with tragedy.

The Tiger That Crashed My Wedding stands apart because it has a tiger that takes center stage a character that's a mix of majesty, humor, and heartbreak. A quirky love story where the unexpected third wheel isn't another person, but a fierce beast with claws. It is a sharp critique of patriarchy, arranged marriages, and society's fixation on spectacle & a surreal blend of The Jungle Book, Life of Pi, and the drama of Bollywood. A conclusion that brings characters back together with the very tiger that once tore them apart.

Pranav Mishra, a Petroleum Engineering graduate from IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and currently working with ONGC Ltd., has carved out a niche for himself with a diverse range of works, from literary fiction tackling global issues to romances that delve into modern relationships. With this book, he embraces the absurd, pushing Indian storytelling into exciting new realms. His short stories have graced both national and international magazines, and this is his boldest, genre-bending work to date.

Readers are already raving about it:

"A hilarious satire with the soul of a love story and the edge of a thriller."

In The Tiger That Crashed My Wedding, Mishra spins a tale as unpredictable as the tiger at its heart one that will have you laughing, aching, and pondering who among us is truly free.

About Nu Voice-

Nu Voice Press, the publishing imprint of Hubhawks founded by bestselling author Kevin Missal, is committed to championing fresh literary voices and debut storytellers. With a strong author-first approach, the press nurtures manuscripts into powerful books while ensuring wide reach through its strategic distribution partnership with Penguin Random House India. At its core, Nu Voice Press isn't just a publisher but a collaboratordedicated to turning writers' dreams into impactful, widely-read stories.

