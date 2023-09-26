New Delhi [India], September 26: The top 6 eminent personalities who inspired the globe in the field of literature are Usha Kiran Moodgal, Tushar Kiran Moodgal, Mayaa SH, Hardik Jain, Shubham Saxena and Bhumika Tewari. Along with this, they were felicitated by team INKZOID FOUNDATION, and it was an initiative by the founder, Durlav Sarkar, to honour them with the title of ‘Top Eminent Personalities Of The Globe 2023’.

– Usha Kiran Moodgal

Usha Kiran Moodgal, originating from Delhi, is a distinguished Hindi poetess, researcher, and dancer, earning acclaim on both national and international fronts. She is the International Ambassador at Dawn Research and Development Council.

A life enriched by literature and dance, Moodgal received the “Bharat Shree National Award” and the “Honorary Gold Medal Award by DRDC Global” for her unswerving literary contributions. Notably, her book “Kavya Tulika” secured the “Sahitya Sthambh Puraskar 2023” and “Sahika India International Award” for “Best Poetry Book of the Year.”

Usha Kiran made multiple world records with her poem “शक्ति” (“Shakti”, meaning power) and made it to the Inkzoid and Glorious Book of Records. Acknowledgements encompass the “Maharshi Valmiki Bharatiya Gaurav Samman 2023,” “Tagore Ratna Samman,” “Nazrul Sahitya Samman Laureate Award,” and the “Ishwar Chand Vidya Sagar Iconic Achievers Award.”

International laurels include the “Asian Excellence Award 2023,” the Jane Austen Platinum Book Award, and the “MBR Global Excellence Award.”

Connect with her on Instagram, @ushakirankavyanjali. Her works feature in many media platforms, including gracing covers of magazines like Lidue and the Eagle Eye.

– Tushar Kiran Moodgal

Tushar Kiran Moodgal, hailing from Shahdara, is a poet of national acclaim, recognized for his distinctive form of philosophical verse. His poetry seamlessly weaves together elements of romanticism, gothic themes, philosophical introspection, and an unfiltered, sincere approach.

He has collaborated on 25 collections of poetry, and his first compilation, ‘Lamentations,’ secured the esteemed “William Shakespeare Golden Book And Laureate Award.” A multitude of honours has been bestowed upon him, including titles such as “Bharat Shree,” “Bharat Vibhushan,” “Tagore Ratna Samman,” “Nazrul Sahitya Samman,” and “Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award.” Furthermore, he holds several global records for his poem “Rhapsody Of Twilight,” acknowledged by both the Inkzoid Book of Records and the Glorious Book of Records.

On the international stage, he was granted the “Asian Excellence Award 2023” in Singapore, along with the Jane Austen Platinum Book Award and the “MBR Global Excellence Award,” recognizing his contributions to contemporary poetry and literature.

His literary works have found their way into newspapers and digital platforms. He shares his poetic musings on Instagram and can be reached at @tusharkiranmoodgalpoetry.

– Mayaa SH

Mayaa SH also known as Mayaa Devi, Mayaa Tai, Mayaa Di, Mayaa Audio SH, Pushpa ‘The Fire’ , Padma Of The East, Lady Robin Hood , MS Dhoni Of Writing , Female Chulbul Pandey and Lady Gandhi is a known name in Contemporary Literature .She is a Multi-National and State Award Winner, a ten times World Record Holder, An Artist, a Podcaster, a Record Chart Topping International Fastest Anthology Co-Authoress and has been chosen as number 1 The Modern Literary Stars Of India 2022 by Cherry Book Awards for making valuable contribution to Contemporary Indian Literature.

Mayaa SH’s literary contributions have touched upon many issues and daily challenges of women. She is a gender equality exponent to position and contextualize her work within the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. She has depicted gender inclusivity and equality through her certifications from the United Nations and powerful writings on Feminism, Gender Equality. Her work depicts the identity, economic and social freedom of many. She has co-authored more than hundred and fifty plus anthologies with nine solo books and has been aligned with more than 86 publication houses. She has been featured in several magazines and women-oriented oriented like Tejaswi -The Imperishable on Women Power and Honour, including a few international magazines. Her first poem, “The Candle In The Wind”, made her win an Award at the National Level. She is an expert in suicide prevention and women’s motivation.

– Hardik Jain

Hardik Jain, from the pristine city of Indore, is currently pursuing his PGDM in Finance. Alongside his studies, he harbours a deep passion for poetry and has actively engaged in multiple national poetry contests, showcasing his literary prowess. Hardik also has an extensive collection of over 150 poems dedicated to working on publishing them.

Noteworthy Achievements:

1. Recognized in the 2022 National Book of Records.

2. Recipient of the prestigious Bharat Vibhushan Award in Literature for 2023.

3. Acknowledged with the Best Achievers Award from the Magic Book of Records.

Honoured with the Rabindranath Tagore Literature Award by DRDC Global, Hardik Jain’s contributions to literature and poetry are further underscored has garnered an array of prestigious awards, including:

– National Pride Award & National Achievers Award

– Swami Vivekananda Award, Ray Memorial Award, & Rabindranath Tagore Literary Award.

– Glorious Talent Award, National Talent Award, and Rastriya Literary Award.

– Indian Icon Award, Shri Aurobindo Memorial Award, and Bankim Chandra Sahitya Samman Award.

– Golden Kalam Award

– Top 5 Incredible Personalities Award of 2023

Holding world records in the Glorious Book of Records and Inkzoid Book of Records for his unique poem “Paternal Presence: Father’s Day Delight,” he showcases his creative dexterity through alliteration.

His collaborative spirit shines as he co-authors over 60 anthologies, and his emotionally resonant poetry has gained recognition, even in the local newspaper “Indore Samachar Patra.” Currently, he’s compiling his own book while diligently working on his debut solo book’s publication, marking a significant achievement in his literary journey.

– Shubham Saxena

“Success Is Not A Destination It’s A Never Ending Journey of Perfection”

Author Shubham Saxena, An International World Record Holder for Being The Youngest Well-Articulated Author To Publish Books In Consecutive 3 Years, received the ‘Best Poet of the Year 2022’ for being an INKZOID Literary Face 2022 awardee. He is the bestselling author of ” Baate Kuch Ansuni Kuch Ankahi” received Best Author of the Year from Online Gatha(2021).

He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) professional by day, and fictioneer by night; he received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Bundelkhand University, Jhansi and his Master of Business Administration from ICFAI University, Tripura. A regular contributor to the monthly magazine “Bloom” also the recipient of several awards, including the Bharat Kavi Ratan Award, Mahak Sahitya Award, and Poet of the Year Award. He inspires and empowers young people through his own publication, “Drop of Change Publication”. His publication house has been accorded the title of “Startup of the Year, 2022” and is also developing strategies that will grow readership.

– Bhumika Tewari

Meet Ms. Bhumika Tewari, a 17-year-old literary sensation from Kolkata, India, whose writing prowess has already garnered significant recognition. With over 200 co-authorships, three solo books, and affiliations with 20+ publication houses, her evocative poetry leaves a profound impact on readers. She’s been published in notable outlets like The Telegraph and The Times of India, as well as magazines like Indian Periodical and Deccan Business.

Her acclaimed books include “Rapid Rafts” and “Lost in You,” available on Amazon, along with “Sort of Lost Books” on Wattpad. Her upcoming projects include a historical fiction set in the Maya Civilization and a collection of horror stories.

Her remarkable achievements include setting records for co-authoring 90 anthologies in 14 hours, earning her the “Fastest Co-author” title. She’s received prestigious awards like the OWA Award, Glorious Book Of Record Holder title, She The Powerful Award and Hellen Keller Iconic Women Award, Literary Mastermind, Breakout Author of the Year, and Rising Star in Writing.

She remains dedicated, preparing for the Neet medical entrance exam. It is just beginning, and her impact on the literary world continues to grow.

About The Founder – Durlav Sarkar

Durlav Sarkar, the founder of INKZOID FOUNDATION (the best publishing startup and the fastest growing entrepreneurship), is a celebrity entrepreneur, the only triple hat-trick world record holder and the youngest world record strategist in Asia being the youngest speaker at Safalta Talks and thirty-three books were written on him as a tribute to him for all of his works and he was also awarded ‘Best Startup 2021 – 2022’ in support of Central Government for his entrepreneurship being the Best Entrepreneur of 2021 to 2022 from Shakti Kapoor and Neha Dhupia respectively.

About INKZOID FOUNDATION

INKZOID FOUNDATION is a UASL (international) & the fastest growing ISO-certified independent international publishing chain and community organisation founded by world record holder and celebrity entrepreneur Durlav Sarkar, and it is a place of creative people such as authors, artists, and podcast artists that is why it is another name for opportunity and family of Hardwork, Dedication and Creativity.

