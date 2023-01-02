The Unique Business Strategy That Helped Blingvine Reach 1 Lakh Customers

Over a span of 5 years, the online fashion jewellery brand Blingvine, has set benchmarks in terms of customer satisfaction with its traditional business approach towards sales and customer satisfaction.

In the age of aggressive celebrity marketing and influencer brand deals, Blingvine has taken a rather unconventional approach to doing business. Their marketing strategies tend to focus on organic channels rather than payment based. In simpler terms, they increase their sales through means like making comprehensive guides and knowledge spaces, naturally networking with industry brands and spreading their name through time-tested word-of-mouth ways. While these marketing strategies include time-consuming and elaborate processes, the plan has proven to be successful for the brand. According to co-founder Gaurav Bansal, "This way, the brand has maintained focus on delivering quality services to its customers, rather than the often-approached goals of quantity."

The fast pace of society often pushes organisations to cut corners and compromise on quality to meet the growing demands. However, Blingvine has proven to emphasise the quality of its products and has exercised great restraint from falling into this trap of quantity over quality. They do this by limiting the number of products available at a time. "We make sure to give substantial time to the quality assurance team," says Garima Singh, the other half of the founding couple. She continues, "We want the customers to feel their importance, which wouldn't be possible if we were serving an enormous amount of jewellery."

Blingvine has also elected to avoid selling its products on online marketplaces - a risk it has willingly taken to provide its customers greater value for money and to avoid any quality control lapses which might negatively impact the customer's experience. Online marketplaces have been known to provide the maximum reach among the masses. Blingvine seems to have traded off the large-scale audience for complete control of the delivery and handling processes for a seamless experience for the customer.

The jewellery market is one of the most competitive businesses out there today, and after braving through all the hurdles, Blingvine's story of perseverance in following the core values of business ethics has contributed to its success story. It is common knowledge that retaining a customer is much more difficult than getting a new one, Blingvine however, has navigated the competitive environment without much of a hitch. "We always ensure human interaction with our customers, rather than using automation services for customer care processes," emphasises Garima. With this friendly approach, the brand has formed quite a few personal relationships with their customers. The online store has a high retention rate thanks to its human-centric customer care services.

Blingvine has also shown fast-paced adaptability to ongoing trends, providing their customers with the latest fashion jewellery designs of the finest quality. A viral jewellery brand among celebrities across various industries, the brand has gained increasing popularity among the trend-following populations. Catering to a large audience, the brand provides fashion jewellery for groups from the office going minimalists to wedding attendees and experimentalists. This range in jewellery designs has made Blingvine a go-to store for celebrities and customers alike.

What started as a small business with big ambitions now caters to more than one lakh customers across the country through their website blingvine.com. With a rather unconventional approach of implementing old-school business strategies in this day and age has made this brand one of a kind. This combination of quality products, new designs and priority service makes Blingvine a great option for fashion jewellery online for almost everyone.

Founded in 2016, Blingvine is a luxurious jewellery online store that started as a brainchild of Garima Singh (Co-founder) for her internship project. Soon, she and her husband, Gaurav Bansal (Co-founder) formed a dream team that uplifted the company and made it the brand that is presently the home to the internet's widest range of premium quality imitation jewellery. It is a one-stop shop for the latest high-quality fashion jewellery at affordable prices. Visit blingvine.com to know more.

