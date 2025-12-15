The Unsung Backbone of New York City: Richard Sajiun and Sajiun Electric’s 60-Year Legacy in Critical Public Infrastructure

While some companies chase fame, others keep the city alive from behind the scenes. For nearly six decades, Sajiun Electric Inc. has powered the essential public facilities that millions of New Yorkers depend on daily, yet hardly anyone notices. Schools, hospitals, courthouses, and correctional facilities all run on systems installed and maintained by CEO and Master Electrician Richard Sajiun and his team. Their work is invisible until it’s flawless.

From Family Run Shop to Public-Sector Powerhouse

Founded in 1965 by master electrician Manuel Sajiun as a small residential and commercial operation, the company was always a family affair. Richard grew up on job sites, helping out on weekends and school breaks. After earning his electrical engineering degree from SUNY and his master electrician license, he rejoined the firm in the late 1990s and made a decisive shift: he abandoned the cutthroat private market and focused exclusively on public-sector contracts.

It was a move that surprised many. Government work demands rigorous compliance, endless documentation, prevailing-wage adherence, minority- and women-owned business participation, and exhaustive audits. One mistake can mean forfeited payments. For Richard, those barriers became the company’s strength; he built internal systems that treat every rule as absolute.

Excellence in Mission-Critical Environments

Sajiun Electric specializes in modernizing and upgrading existing, operational infrastructure, places where power cannot fail, and downtime is not an option. Hospitals need uninterrupted backup systems. Courthouses require tamper-resistant wiring. Prisons and schools must remain fully functional and secure.

“You can’t take shortcuts when you’re wiring an operating room or a prison control center,” Richard says. “Zero tolerance for error means you plan meticulously, move deliberately, and get it right the first time.”

The challenges are steep: aging wiring, severe weather threats, off-hours scheduling, delayed payments, heavy bonding requirements, and constant regulatory oversight. Yet Sajiun Electric has completed every contract without default, earning trust through unrelenting reliability.

Hard-Won Lessons for Public-Sector Success

Richard offers clear-eyed advice to contractors considering government work:

- Hire experienced consultants and bid specialists from the beginning. - Read every specification and regulation in full—never skim. - Expect 60–90-day payment delays and structure your finances accordingly. - Secure bonding and insurance early; they are mandatory gates to entry. - Treat prevailing-wage and diversity requirements as core operations, not add-ons. - Vet every subcontractor rigorously; one failure affects the entire project.

Preparing for the Future, One Measured Step at a Time

Richard watches trends like electrification, EV infrastructure, and smart buildings closely but refuses to chase hype. The fundamentals, integrity, precision, and deliberate execution remain unchanged. Technology will improve back-office efficiency and documentation, he says, but skilled electricians will still be the ones pulling wire for decades to come.

A Legacy Built on Trust and Dependability

Sajiun Electric doesn’t advertise, doesn’t collect awards, and doesn’t seek recognition. Its reputation spreads quietly among city agencies that cannot afford failure. Every hospital generator that starts instantly in a blackout, every school that stays lit during a storm, every secure facility that never falters, these are the true testimonials.

For almost sixty years, Richard Sajiun and Sajiun Electric have operated in the background, ensuring New York City’s vital systems never miss a beat. In an industry often tempted by speed over substance, they have proven that quiet, uncompromising reliability is the most enduring legacy of all.