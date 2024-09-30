The upcoming SAAREE film unit celebrated their heroine Aaradhya Devi’s Birthday at RGV DEN

New Delhi [India], September 30: RGV AARVI Productions hosted a party on 27th September for the wrap-up of the shoot of their film Saaree along with bringing in the birthday of their lead actress Aaradhya Devi, the ‘Saaree girl’ at 12 midnight. Producer Mr.Ravi Verma, Director Ram Gopal Varma, Giri Krishna Kamal, co-star Satya Yaadav, and the cast and crew were present at the celebrations. Showcasing her happiness, she shared glimpses of the celebration on her Instagram, thanking the team for the surprise.

The film Saaree will be released in November 2024 in four languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

