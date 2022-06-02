The wait is over, Zorro launches with a bang

Zorro, a pseudonymous social media platform, funded by 15+ unicorn founders and prominent VCs has launched the app for android and iOS users.

A few weeks back, Zorro BETA was open for waitlist. Out of the overwhelming number of users that enrolled for the BETA run only 14,000 users were given early access to experience the app before the launch. These beta users engaged on various topics and created 65,000+ unique pieces of content.

The users on Zorro are sharing their true life experiences in the most unfiltered way enabled by the anonymity the platform provides. The Zorro app has features like screenshot with a touch, quick share button, toggle between trending/latest and much more.

Zorro has recently added a new feature, Anonymous Groups, where users can create/join public or private groups (company, college or interests) to share ideas, beliefs, and experiences that otherwise would have been difficult to share. People can learn and engage about brands, work culture, health problems, trends, and much more in these groups.

"For the last few weeks we have given early access to our waitlisted members and we are excited to see the response and engagement on our platform. With the addition of new features like Groups, the app has a place for like-minded people. They can discuss openly & share their learning to evolve into better beings. We have developed a super smooth user interface and amazingly engaging platform that will change the dynamics of social media forever. Today, finally we have launched the Zorro app for everyone." said Jasveer Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Zorro.

"The world has come closer through social media platforms, but you have to think multiple times, apply filters and yet sometimes writing your heart out can directly impact your relationships with your colleagues, neighbours and friends. But with Zorro, you create your pseudonymous identity to write and share content without fear or restrictions. I would say come on Zorro, write fearlessly and join the revolution," said Abhishek Asthana - Co-founder, Zorro.

