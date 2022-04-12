'The Wellness City': An upcoming unique real estate project on Chandigarh-Patiala Highway

'The Wellness City' - coming up on the Chandigarh-Patiala road and nestled in serene natural landscape - is aimed as a residential real estate complex with a difference, offering an environment well blended with spiritual grandeur and world class facilities. It is being developed by Prime Land Promoters and Builders (PLPB) and recently hosted the 'Mahasatsang' of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of Art of Living (AOL). Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also unveiled the logo 'The Wellness City' in the august presence of UT Chandigarh Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit.

Helmed by Sumit Singla, a young Director of PLPB and Lohit Bansal, also a Director with PLPB and AOL teacher, 'The Wellness City' when fully operational will have an Art of Living Ashram, the largest one in north India. It will be spread across 20 acres of land in a lush green area equipped with a meditation hall, an international school, Ayurveda College and many other features.

PLPB is proud to be associated with the Art of Living (AOL) and in bringing the Ashram to the region. The Ashram is a part of 'The Wellness City' by PLPB being built up by seeking inspiration from the 5 elements of life - water, earth, fire, water and the soul which is envisaged as an oasis of tranquility and wellness. Being designed by top International architects with bioclimatic architecture, 'The Wellness City' is being designed for physical, social, intellectual and spiritual wellness for denizens across the country.

The Ashram apart, 'The Wellness City' will have a sprawling 90 acres area, uniquely designed with ample access to natural light, clean air, and abundant and diverse nature. "'The Wellness City' will be a unique kind of project. It will have a central plaza driveway for access and an integrated pedestrian walkway through the entire community with overhead bridges for safe access. There will be a separate network for pedestrian and traffic flow," says Sumit Singla.

According to Lohit Bansal, 'The Wellness City' will offer sustainable living with ample heating, ventilation and cooling facilities along with efficient rainwater harvesting provision. The entire project is energy friendly with low power consumption.

It is noteworthy that PLPB, a young real estate developer, believes in delivering environmentally responsible and sustainable projects for communities and is taking the vision of AOL ahead through 'The Wellness City'. "PLPB is dedicated towards delivering the most ingenious and ground breaking projects to elevate the community," adds Sumit.

"The Wellness City is driven by the philosophy of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who says that true wellness is not just about physical fitness. Mental and emotional happiness is equally important. To raise one's happiness quotient, one should be ready to serve others," says Lohit Bansal. To quote Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit: "We are happy that a centre is being built in Punjab which will be a central place for service projects and meditation programs for the entire northern India apart from being a world class residential complex dipped in the elixir of divinity."

