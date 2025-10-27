This Diwali 2025, Light Up Your Home with the Lowest Home Loan Interest Rates

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: Diwali brings with it the promise of prosperity and hope. It is the time when families set fresh goals, clear old doubts, and open their doors to new beginnings. For many, it also offers an opportunity to realise their dreams of becoming homeowners, providing a sense of stability and security, and a place to create memories. With most employees set to receive Diwali bonuses, this is also a practical moment to sort their finances. Bajaj Housing Finance extends much-needed support to prospective homeowners, offering attractive home loan interest rates and favourable loan terms this festive season.

A subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, Bajaj Housing Finance pairs the trust of a well-known institution with a borrower-friendly housing loan experience. Applicants can expect competitive rates, transparent terms, and a smooth digital journey, right from eligibility checks to swift loan sanctions. Flexible tenures and customisable repayment options make budgeting easier, while tools like the home loan EMI calculator let buyers test scenarios before they commit.

Enjoy a digital-first customer experience with Bajaj Housing Finance this Diwali

Bajaj Housing Finance stands out from the plethora of lenders in the market, thanks primarily to its digital-first customer experience. Borrowers can submit their housing loan application online, and once the loan is sanctioned, they can track the details by logging into the customer portal. This seamless borrowing experience and convenient method of monitoring loan details make Bajaj Housing Finance the go-to lending partner for aspiring homeowners.

Why choose Bajaj Housing Finance for a home loan?

Here are some of the key features and benefits of availing home loans from Bajaj Housing Finance:

-Low home loan interest rates

With home loan interest rates starting from 7.45%* p.a., borrowers can enjoy some of the most competitive rates in the market. This translates to just Rs. 684 per lakh*, which means pocket-friendly EMIs that don't interfere with other monthly obligations.

-Attractive loan terms

Applicants can choose from affordable projects to upscale homes, as they can avail of a housing loan of up to Rs. 5 crore* or more, depending on their eligibility! With tenures stretching up to 32 years*, borrowers can choose an EMI plan that fits their budget.

-Quick approval and fast disbursal

With Diwali being an auspicious occasion, most applicants would want to make the down payment or register the house during the festive season. While other lenders may take weeks or months to provide the sanction letter, Bajaj Housing Finance promises quick approval times and loan sanctions within 48 hours* (post document verification and loan approval).

-Customised repayment options

Those who avail of a housing loan for an under-construction property can take advantage of customised repayment options, which allow them to pay only a part of their EMIs initially.

-Home loan balance transfer and top-up loan provision

Borrowers with existing home loans from other lending institutions can opt for the balance transfer option, transferring the balance amount to Bajaj Housing Finance. This results in lower EMIs (thanks to low home loan interest rates), and the option to avail of a top-up loan of up to Rs. 1 crore* or more (depending on eligibility).

-Dual interest rates

Borrowers can opt for a fixed interest rate in the initial three years of the loan period and later switch to a floating-rate loan. This facility extends dual benefits: predictability in repayments during the initial period, and the possibility of paying lower EMIs in the event of rate cuts afterwards.

* External benchmark-linked rates

Floating-rate loans are linked to an external benchmark, such as the repo rate. This ensures transparency and quick transmission times if RBI decides to cut the repo rate, resulting in lower EMIs.

* Online tools for additional help

Digital tools like EMI calculators and eligibility calculators help borrowers make informed decisions pertaining to their applications and repayments.

* Online account management

Those who avail of a housing loan can access their loan details and related documents in real time by visiting and logging into the customer portal.

Additionally, borrowers can select from 7,800+ approved projects across the country, giving them wider access to properties. The doorstep document pick-up service offered by Bajaj Housing Finance further enhances convenience, resulting in a truly hassle-free experience.

Eligibility criteria for availing a home loan from Bajaj Housing Finance

Salaried and self-employed/professional applicants can apply for a housing loan from Bajaj Housing Finance. The eligibility criteria include:

* Being an Indian citizen

* Being aged between 23 and 67 years (at maturity) for salaried applicants, and being aged between 23 and 70 years (at maturity) for self-employed applicants

* Having a CIBIL score of around 750 or higher

Applicants must also submit the following documents while applying for the loan:

* KYC-related documents (including ID and address proof)

* Proof of income (this can be salary slips or P&L statements)

* Proof of business for applicants who are self-employed

* Bank statements for the last 6 months

* Property documents

How to apply for a home loan this Diwali?

To enjoy low home loan interest rates and favourable loan terms, individuals can follow these steps:

* Step 1: First, find the application form at https://www.bajajhousingfinance.in/home-loan-application-form

* Step 2: Fill out the form by providing the required personal and employment details.

* Step 3: Select the type of loan and enter your net monthly income.

* Step 4: Type the PIN code and enter the loan amount.

* Step 5: Click 'Generate OTP'.

* Step 6: Enter the OTP sent to your registered number and click 'Proceed'.

* Step 7: Provide the required financial details and other relevant information.

* Step 8: Click 'Submit' to successfully submit your application.

The concerned team will review your application and verify the documents. Upon approval, the amount will be disbursed within 48 hours*.

Celebrate Diwali by partnering with Bajaj Housing Finance

This Diwali, open new doors to happiness by availing of a housing loan from Bajaj Housing Finance. With nominal home loan interest rates starting from 7.45%* p.a. and flexible tenures of up to 32 years*, repayments are simple and light on the pocket. As one of India's leading lending institutions, Bajaj Housing Finance keeps the journey hassle-free and convenient, with complete transparency, zero hidden charges, and minimal processing fees. Light up the festive season by turning a long-held dream into a practical plan!

*Terms and conditions apply

