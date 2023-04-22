New Delhi [India], April 22 (/NewsVoir): Sustainable is indeed attainable. In a big push to its long-term mass movement on promoting green energy adoption in India, Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power compes, and News18 released an inspirational film on television and digital platforms on Earth Day 2023, promoting the theme of "Invest in our planet".

The film is available at: youtu.be/UnZPEWf_YcQ

Set in Ladakh, the film depicts how solar power is leading to a future of great possibilities, and inspires us all to 'switch to' greener options, without being worried about 'switching off'. Tata Power exhorts all Indians to invest in the planet by adopting clean energy and #DePowerKoGreenSignal.

The protagonist in the film, a young aspiring boxer in Ladakh, need not compromise on her training schedule due to power supply constraints. Solar power lights up the boxing arena she practices in and keeps on track, her dreams of making it big in the sport, where Indian women are already shining at the global stage.

"This Earth Day, we want to reinforce how Solar power is lighting up lives across the country and taking ahead India's vision of clean energy transition. The film showcases this effectively," said Jyoti Kumar Bansal, Chief - Brand & Communications, Tata Power.

With this motivational film, Tata Power is underlining its 'Sustainable is Attainable' movement - highlighting how it is working to make adoption of sustainable products and services easy and affordable for both Corporate India and consumers, and how that is spurring behavior change. "In line with Mission LiFE introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the movement is taking the discussion around sustainability into our daily lives and Tata Power is proud to be leading this conversation," added Bansal.

The Sustainable is Attainable movement has been encouraged by Union Minister of Power R K Singh, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Amitabh Kant (G20 Sherpa) and supported by corporate leaders across India and the world.

The movement aims to continue propagating the use of green and clean energy in the country. It is also working on popularizing how a sustainable lifestyle is 'attainable' for millions of Indians through wide-scale adoption of affordable green energy products and solutions. Tata Group has identified new energy as a large focus for the group as part of its contribution to India's Net Zero Goals.

"This film is an effort to amplify the power of solar, showcase how easy it is for us to switch to an alternative source for our energy needs, and encourage behaviour change, in keeping with goals of our initiative 'Sustainable is Attainable'. We hope that our audience finds the messaging heartfelt and, more importantly, that the film inspires them the way it does us," said Sidharth Saini, Senior Vice President, Network 18 Studio.

Tata Power, which supplies power to 12.5 million users across four states, has many iconic projects including one of India's largest - vertical solar farm in Bengaluru, carport installation in Pune, solar-powered cricket stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. With its path breaking initiatives in the energy sector, it is leading India's mission of energy transition.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor