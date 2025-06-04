This Environment Day, VELVEX Drives the Future with Sustainable Packaging in the AdBlue Industry

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 4: The time has come when the world is celebrating Environment Day 2025, VELVEX-the prominent name in the Indian AdBlue and Automotive Oils industry takes pride in proving its commitment to sustainability by transitioning all SKUs across its diversified product portfolio to sustainable packaging. Industries often face new challenges especially when we are talking about Environmental Concerns, VELVEX layout is the perfect illustration on how a socially accountable manufacturer thrives positive change and spreads awareness.

VELVEX- The reputed brand known for offering products with unmatched performance developed under strict industrial compliance regulations. The Verband der Automobilindustrie (VDA) certification shows the brand's utmost dedication to following competitive industry ethics and GMP principles. With this achievement, the brand continues to integrate eco-friendly practices into its operations from adopting sustainable packaging solutions to minimizing its environmental footprint, all while implementing the highest standards of product quality.

Pioneering Innovation for a Sustainable Future

Living in a time where eco-friendly practices show new advancements across different industrial sectors, the automotive industry is implementing cleaner methods. However, the increased demand of electric vehicles shows development; but diesel-empowered vehicles play a crucial role in transportation, logistics, and agriculture.

This is where AdBlue becomes paramounta high-quality urea solution rigorously lowers hazardous nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel engines. This helps them to follow strict environmental regulations.

VELVEX supports this change by not only offering robust AdBlue but also delivering them in sustainable packagingrepresenting the brand's dedication to lowering negative impact on the environment in every sphere of the product lifecycle. On Environment Day 2025, VELVEX fortifies its obligation to sustainability by adhering to environmentally friendly packaging for its complete product segment. This step shows the brand's long-lasting mission to reduce plastic waste and control the carbon footprint. As environmental concerns are storming across industries, VELVEX is readily considering the packaging challengeone of the main contributors to pollutionby combining sustainable solutions matching global agendas for promoting a green and eco-friendly future.

Empowering Awareness, Mobilizing Action

On this Environment Day, VELVEX welcomes all stakeholders to join the mission toward sustainability by selecting products showing accountable manufacturing. The company motivates diesel vehicle owners, agricultural vehicle operators, and automotive enthusiasts to visit www.velvex.in and acquire more knowledge about the sustainable packaging motive and diversified product segment of industrial oils and AdBlue Products.

Looking Ahead: Industry Perspectives and Priorities

VELVEX remains ahead by constantly evolving its product range and sustainability methodologies. The brand is the leading one in terms of fulfilling present market dynamics and future needs, reinforcing its leadership role within the Indian AdBlue Sector.

About VELVEX

VELVEX is a trusted name in the Indian automotive and industrial oil space, and pioneer in Adblue segment, offering a diverse range of products including high-quality engine oils, industrial lubricants, and AdBlue. With years of practical experience bound by unique skills and a purpose for creating a promising future, VELVEX consistently offers solutions and products balancing value and performance with a mutual objective. Please Visit for More Information : www.velvex.in

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:

