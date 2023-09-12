This Festive Season Get Ready, Set and Glow at Kandima Maldives

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 12: Kandima Maldives, the game-changing island resort known for its fun-packed holiday and family-friendly offerings, announces a lineup of anything but ordinary festive activities to celebrate the holiday season this year. Get ready for a glow up with the highly-anticipated “Holoworld” which will transform the tropikal paradise into an iridescent dreamscape, glistening with holographic marvels and a kaleidoscope of colours!

Keeping with the island resort’s playful spirit, Holoworld is a dazzling carnival that blends fantasy with reality, which will run for two weeks from the 22nd of December, 2023 to the 7th of January, 2024. Whether you are an adventure-seeker looking for a blast, or a relaxation lover looking for an epic holiday with no fuss, expect nothing short of true escapism in this paradisiacal wonderland! From captivating light installations, music performances, sensational beach parties, to art fiesta and a glamourous New Year’s Eve Gala, guests of all ages will experience a joy-filled and unforgettable getaway.

An array of activities awaits at Kandima, starting with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony leading up to Santa’s arrival on Christmas Day. Get creative after Boxing Day with innovative art sessions learning the string art from the experts of Fann Art Thérapie, to the opportunity of making your own one-of-a-kind art piece with unique stitching and threading techniques. In the evening, join the rest of the crowd and get grooving in enthralling themed parties with musical entertainment and global hits.

Ready, set bake! Roll up your sleeves with the little ones and enjoy Holoworld’s Merry Little Pizza Bake. Assemble your little chefs and let them take charge of rolling out the pizza dough, spreading the sauce, and sprinkling their favourite toppings, all whilst mixing in some festive fun. Indulge your sweet tooth at the annual Kandy Kane Hunt and Gingerbread Cookie Party and loosen up in an energising Snowball Fight at Kandiland to revive frosty spirits at home.

Another highlight of the festive celebrations is the annual KULA Festival, which will involve an extensive art exhibition, engaging workshops and the Art Run. Part of the KULA Art initiative, a global pioneering movement that the resort is leading to champion local artistic talents, it is a creative journey that provides everyone with the chance to get crafty and active amid hues of rainbow.

Enjoy a mouthwatering outdoor buffet with steamy steaks and grilled dishes on New Year’s Eve at SMOKED and wake up to an eclectic Asian brunch buffet spread to kick off the first week of 2024 at Sea Dragon!

Throughout the festive period, Kandima will be the ultimate destination for music aficionados and entertainment enthusiasts seeking an unforgettable escape. Guests can look forward to a diverse range of performances by renowned DJs and artists, all against the backdrop of breathtaking ocean views and pristine beaches.

Kandima has curated an itinerary of talent spanning various musical realms to suit every tase. Let the laidback acoustic duo, K'Twins, take you over the moon with their magical voices. Groove on the dance floor to acoustic party tunes with Kaylee and be wowed by Martina’s anything-but-ordinary musical performance. And that's just the beginning! D2 Entertainment invites you to a special glow party and dance the night away to the foot-tapping live music of global hits with the ALGRS.

The Holoworld festival at Kandima is not just an event; it is a journey into a world of music, art, and culture, where the magic of the Maldives meets the beats of the global stage. Get ready to dance, unwind, and celebrate the festive season like never before!

For more information on Kandima’s Holoworld Festivities and the full line-up, you can visit the event page here and check out the Holoworld programme here.

This game-changing island resort is an affordable lifestyle destination that reimagines peoples’ lifestyles. Kandima stands for smart, playful, rooted, and responsible hospitality. This 3-kilometer island resort is a place with an authentic Maldivian soul.

Kandima is all about genuine hospitality with a human touch and innovative solutions that make use of the latest technology. Kandima is part of the hospitality group Pulse Hotels & Resorts, and caters for guests of all ages: families, couples, groups of friends, solo travellers and honeymooners.

Whether you seek relaxation, both aquatic and island adventures, wellbeing, fitness or just family time, this 264-room island resort has something for everybody. With one of the longest outdoor pools in the Maldives, football pitch, tennis and volleyball courts, Aquaholics water sports and dive centre, and its own art studio and many more facilities, there is plenty to keep everyone occupied.

