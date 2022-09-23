This Festive Season Kingston Technology offers up to 60% discount on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Get assured brand coupons up to INR 1500/- on select Kingston FURY products

September 23: Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions announced compelling offers up to 60% on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale from 23rd September to 22nd October 2022. With upcoming festivals like Diwali you may want to impress people with tech enabled products from Kingston Technology’s vast range of products. Be it gamers or technology afficionados, you can grab best-in-class memory products and storage solutions at a jaw-dropping price point. Additionally, users can get assured brand coupons up to INR 1500/- with select Kingston FURY products. Now gamers can enjoy to the fullest with this compelling brand coupon offer.

Here is the list of some of the offers that you can’t miss at all: Link

Kingston KC3000PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD – Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD delivers next-level performance using the latest Gen 4×4 NVMe controller and 3D TLC NAND. Upgrade the storage and reliability of your system to keep up with demanding workloads and experience better performance with software applications such as 3D rendering and 4K+ content creation. With formidable speeds up to 7,000MB/s read/write, it ensures improved workflow in high-performance desktop and laptop PCs making it ideal for power users who require the fastest speeds on the market. The compact M.2 2280 design fits seamlessly into motherboards and gives greater flexibility where high-power users appreciate responsiveness and superior loading times. Full capacities available from 512GB–4096GB to meet your data storage requirements.

Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD 512GB – INR 7299/-

Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD 1TB – INR 11300/-

Kingston NV1 NVMe SSD- Perfect for storage requirements for users looking for entry level NVMe SSD options. Kingston NV1 is the ideal entry-level drive for first-time NVMe users with laptops and small form factor PCs for gaming. It is a substantial storage solution with capacities up to 2TB. It features read/write speeds up to 2,100/1,700MB/s, respectively, thus delivering 3X the performance of a SATA-based SSD. Kingston NV1 uses less power, emits less heat and has quicker load times making it ideal for users who appreciate responsiveness and ultra-fast data access but have systems with limited space.

Kingston NV1 M.2 NVMe PCIe (SSD) 1TB – INR 5999/-

Kingston XS2000 external SSD– Catering to photography and travel aficionados siblings looking for storing their memories as well as important data, Kingston XS2000 is a pocket-sized portable SSD utilizing USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 speeds to deliver next-gen performance in a compact, external on-the-go drive. It delivers lightning-fast transfer speeds up to 2,000MB/s giving users enhanced productivity with little interruption. XS2000 offers remarkable performance and capacities up to 2TB to offload and edit high-res images, 8K videos and large documents in a flash, transferring up to 400 HD photos per second, or taking less than 30 seconds to transfer a 1-hour 4K video, making any location an instant studio workspace. All this makes it best external SSD for backing up memories. The drive connects with USB Type-C®1 allowing content creators to easily store and access their files anywhere on a PC or mobile device. At nearly half the size of a typical portable SSD, XS2000 includes a removable ruggedized sleeve and IP55-rating to withstand water and dust, making it the perfect companion for on-location adventures whether you go from work to play to passion projects

Kingston XS2000 external SSD 500GB – INR 12209/-

Canvas Select Plus microSD Memory Card – For the photography lover sibling, Kingston’s Canvas Select Plus microSD is compatible with Android devices and designed with A1-rated performance. It offers improved speed and capacity for loading apps faster and capturing images and videos in multiple capacities up to 512 GB. Powerful in performance, speed and durability, the Canvas Select Plus microSD is designed for reliability when shooting and developing high-resolution photos or filming and editing full HD videos. Kingston Canvas cards are tested to be durable in the harshest environments and conditions so you can take them anywhere with confidence that your photos, videos and files will be protected. Available with a lifetime warranty.

Canvas Select Plus microSD Memory Card 64GB – INR 549/-

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Memory – Game in style with Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB memory, designed for extreme performance on next-gen DDR5 platforms. Give your system the performance boost and flair needed to stay on top with ultra-fast memory at up to 6400MT/s* and, utilising FURY CTRL, 16 customisable RGB lighting effects. Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB features a sleek, newly designed black and silver heat spreader with dynamic LED light bar utilising Kingston’s patented Infrared Sync Technology to provide smooth, synchronised RGB lighting effects to complement the look of the latest PC builds.

Whether you’re creating content, multi-tasking or pushing the limits to the extremes for your bleeding-edge game title, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGBmemory is the ideal choice for gamers, enthusiasts, content creators and extreme overclockers. 100% factory tested at speed and backed by a limited lifetime warranty and over 30 years of expertise, dependable Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB gives you the best of both worlds: extreme performance and maximum peace of mind.

Kingston FURY Renegade 6000 MT/s DDR5 RGB Memory 32 GB- INR 54186/-

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB Memory – Kingston FURY options, two new DDR5 overclock specs that include customisable profiles for speeds and timings. 100% tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty.

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 3200 MT/s Memory 32 GB – INR 24725/-

Kingston Q500 SSD-. Kingston’s Q500 solid-state drive dramatically improves the responsiveness of your existing system with incredible boot, loading and transfer times compared to mechanical hard drives. Powered by a latest gen controller for read and write speeds up to 500MB/s and 450MB/s, this SSD is 10x faster than a traditional hard drive1 for higher performance, ultra-responsive multi-tasking and an overall faster system. Also, more reliable and durable than a hard drive, Q500 is available in multiple capacities from 120GB–1.92TB.

Kingston Q500 SATA3 2.5 SSD 240GB now at INR 2599/-

