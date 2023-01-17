This is Forwardism: The New BMW X7

BMW's flagship Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) - the new BMW X7 - has been launched in India today. The new BMW X7 is an absolute statement of the new BMW luxury class segment. Its charismatic grandeur fascinates along with numerous innovations spanning the areas of design, powertrain, driver assistance, intuitive operation and intelligent connectivity. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, this bespoke model can be booked at BMW dealerships from today onwards. Deliveries will commence from March 2023. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The language of luxury is changing. Today's luxury is about purpose and substance, meaning and mindfulness. The BMW X7 is a symbol of forwardism - a natural match for the uncompromising expectations of those who drive the world. It touches the highest echelons of emotional driving pleasure and exclusivity. And now the new X7 offers more of everything: more presence, more luxury, more intelligence and more efficiency. It is a state-of-the-art companion for every journey. Connoisseurs immediately recognise it as the leader in its own right as it heralds a unique dimension in mobility. That is the unequivocal reason behind the immense continuing success of the X7." The new BMW X7 has been launched both in a petrol and a diesel variant. Both the BMW X7 xDrive40i M Sport and the newly available BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport variants are locally produced in Plant Chennai. The ex-showroom prices are - BMW X7 xDrive40i M Sport - Rs 1,22,00,000BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport - Rs 1,24,50,000 *Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer. The car is available in three exciting metallic paintworks: Mineral White, Black Sapphire and Carbon Black, and additionally two exclusive BMW Individual paintworks: Dravit Grey and Tanzanite Blue. Upholstery features the exquisite BMW Individual Leather 'Merino' upholstery in Tartufo, Ivory White and Black shades. The new BMW X7.The generous exterior dimensions and expansive surfaces of the new BMW X7 radiate an expression of grandeur. The new imposing yet progressive front clearly differentiates it from its predecessor and other X models. The large kidney grille comes with a newly designed intricate double bars with chrome highlight. The new LED headlights are now housed in two separate modules giving the vehicle a high-tech appearance. The central air intake is framed by two eye-catching chrome air vents. The newly designed front apron adds the final touch while functional upright air curtains improve aerodynamics. Modern impulses such as 3D taillights with a new inner graphic and connecting chrome bar covered by smoked glass are real eye-catchers. The interior welcomes with a fundamentally rethought experience. The front areas gain a way more modern and luxurious appearance than before. The first element to catch attention is the new digital BMW Curved Display which is harmoniously unified into the cockpit area, so it almost looks like it is floating. It's typical BMW driver-orientation, clear reduced design along with an interplay of eye-catching graphics, modern colours and futuristic textures create an immersive visual appearance. Another premium feature is the new ambient light bar extending from the centre stack to the passenger side. It beautifully elevates the overall Ambient Lighting effect now available in 14 colors. Moreover, its crystalline appearance and prismatic structure perfectly complement the optional crafted clarity components such as the gear selector, iDrive control wheel, audio control button and start/stop button. Redesigned gear lever toggle and chrome air vents match the smooth design language. A choice of premium bespoke upholstery and trims adds to the exclusive cabin ambience. Filling up the cabin with a sense of space and natural light flow is the large Sky Lounge Panoramic glass sunroof extending till the third row. Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers provides an intense musical feast for the ears. Handsfree operation of split tailgate gives easy access to a boot capacity of up to 2,120 litres. The new BMW X7 comes with a more powerful engine portfolio. Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol and diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line petrol engine of the BMW X7 xDrive40i M Sport now produces an output of 381 hp and maximum torque of 520 Nm at 1,800 - 5,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 5.8 seconds. Available for the first time, the 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine of the BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport produces an output of 340 hp and a maximum torque of 700 Nm at 1,750 - 2,250 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 5.9 seconds. Additionally, both engines feature a 48V Electrical Motor that with a power output of 12 hp and torque output of 200 Nm, helping achieve even better efficiency and dynamics. The eight-speed Steptronic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. The driver can access distinct driving setups in both automatic and manual mode - COMFORT, EFFICIENT, SPORT and SPORT PLUS. BMW xDrive, the intelligent all-wheel drive technology monitors the driving situation and is quick to respond to ensure maximum traction, agility and vehicle stability. Electronically controlled 'Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks' (ADB-X), extended 'Dynamic Traction Control' (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain. Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension enables raising and lowering of vehicle at the touch of button and automatically adjusts the height of the car to suit any given driving situation. BMW ConnectedDrive technology breaks the innovation barrier and turns the car into an interconnected digital device. Host of connected drive features include BMW ID, BMW App, Digital Key, Emergency Call, Real-time Traffic Information, Remote Services and smartphone parking. BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes the freestanding BMW Curved Display with Navigation with real-time traffic information and augmented view, a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel, a 14.9-inch Control Display and BMW Head-up Display. The latest BMW iDrive with Operating System 8, offers all the possibilities for interaction between occupants and the vehicle - using touch, gesture or speech. It is complemented by the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant system which has a self-learning intelligence that adopts a driver's individual habits, proactively provides useful tips on new driving functions and seamlessly integrates smartphone apps. Wireless smartphone integration and regular Remote Software Upgrades ensure that the car is always up to date. My BMW app functions include popular options for keeping an eye on the current vehicle status at all times as well as Learning Navigation, which offers destination suggestions and traffic information based on the owner's driving habits. In addition, customers can use the My BMW app to generate the BMW Digital Key Plus, which turns a smartphone into a digital vehicle key. It will enable customers to physically open the doors when unlocking them this way. If the Digital Key Plus is activated, it's also possible to perform automated parking manoeuvres. The spread of Driver Assistance Systems is more extensive than ever. They support and relieve the driver, thus increasing comfort and safety. Standard equipment includes functions like Cruise Control, the Attentiveness Assistant, Parking Assistant Professional with Surround View Camera, Drive Recorder, remote parking via smartphone and Reversing Assistant.

