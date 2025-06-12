This World Scoliosis Month, Revolutionizing Spinal Care: Robotic Spine Surgery for Enhanced Clinical Outcomes

New Delhi [India], June 12: A Team of leading experts from Delhi in spinal surgery, is proud to share their rich experience with adoption of advanced surgical techniques, including Robotic Spine Surgery, offering patients safer, more precise, and faster recovery options for a wide range of spinal conditions especially, deformity correction procedures.

Spine Surgery today represents a breakthrough approach that uses advance surgical instruments which compliment surgeons’ skills to provide exceptional care. With surgeons’ expert skills and advance technology, have made spine surgery safer and enable patients to return to their daily lives faster than ever before.

Complementing this, Robotic Spine Surgery elevates surgical precision through the integration of state-of-the-art robotic systems. These systems provide three-dimensional visualization and allow for meticulous navigation of complex spinal anatomy. The result is reduced complications, enhanced alignment, and improved long-term stability for patients undergoing procedures like spinal fusion and deformity correction.

Our innovations in spinal care are based on advanced technologies geared towards improving patient outcomes,” statement released by Dr. H S Chhabra, Dr. Vishal Singh of Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute along with Dr. Vikas Tandon, Dr. Jitesh Manghwani, and Dr. Gururaj Sangodimath of Indian Spinal Injuries. We aim to provide efficient customized treatment protocols that alleviate pain and enhance recovery while adhering to the best surgical principles.

While these innovative techniques are not suitable for all patients, surgeon’s expertise ensures personalized treatment plans tailored to individual needs, making advanced spine surgery accessible and safe.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor